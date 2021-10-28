CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s a Halloween miracle: Oct. 31 set to be warm-ish and dry in Portland

By Lizzy Acker
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Great news! Everyone’s letters to David S. Pumpkin paid off this year -- not only has the Oregon Health Authority OK’ed trick-or-treating, but the weather appears to be cooperating as well. “We’re actually expecting dry weather for Halloween,” Daniel Hartsock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland...

The Oregonian

Portland metro Tuesday weather: Slight rain chances, dense fog south of Salem; high 56

Portland could see a mostly dry day Tuesday as a break in systems offers mostly cloudy skies, some southern valley fog and seasonable temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory through at least 9 a.m. in the Willamette Valley from south Salem to Cottage Grove. A check of traffic cams showed heavy fog along Interstate 5, especially in Eugene.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t go outside in an earthquake

I am a licensed professional engineer with 50 years of experience. The subject of my Ph.D. dissertation was earthquake damage and seismic retrofit planning. My advice: Do not try to exit a building during an earthquake. In the Oct. 21 article “Is ‘drop, cover and hold on’ the best advice in a major Pacific Northwest earthquake?,” Oregon State University paleo seismologist Chris Goldfinger suggests you should try to assess whether or not to “drop, cover and hold on” or run out of the building instead. He is wrong. You should never run out of a building during an earthquake. Jay Raskin, former chair of the Oregon Seismic Safety Commissio, is correct – you should drop, cover and hold on. Always. If you are in an unreinforced masonry building, the exterior walls are often the first thing to fall, and they fall outward. If you run out, you meet them on their way down. If you’re not in such a building, other things are falling on the outside. Most buildings will not collapse, but all buildings are shedding materials on the outside, like a shaking wet dog. Your odds of surviving an earthquake are higher if you stay inside until the shaking is over.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Holiday train rides return to Oregon railroads for 2021 season

Holiday trains are back on track around the Pacific Northwest, with family-friendly excursions departing on scenic, historic railroads across the region. In Oregon, that includes trips around Mount Hood, the Pacific coast and the Willamette Valley, as well as along historic railroads in eastern Oregon and southwest Washington. Holiday train...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Pricing seniors out of Portland

We are senior citizens. We moved to Portland from Wilmington, N.C., eight years ago because our daughter lives here. We bought a home in a 55-and-older community in Northeast Portland, and now our property taxes have increased by 8% to more than $5,000. We are originally from New York City and lived for many years in the South, where seniors are given breaks by a homestead exemption and/or exempting part of their retirement income that is taxed by the state. Oregon has no such laws in place, and it is getting harder for seniors to stay in their homes. The only property tax relief is to defer your taxes, then your heirs are responsible for paying them upon your death and sale of your home.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

More than 200,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with suspected fentanyl seized in Oregon from 2 alleged trafficking networks

Federal agents working with police in Oregon seized about 200,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl following a nearly yearlong investigation that targeted two alleged drug trafficking groups with ties to Mexico, prosecutors said. Investigators said they arrested the leaders of separate distribution networks -- Jesus Miramontes-Castaneda, 31, of...
OREGON STATE
