It’s a Halloween miracle: Oct. 31 set to be warm-ish and dry in Portland
By Lizzy Acker
The Oregonian
5 days ago
Great news! Everyone’s letters to David S. Pumpkin paid off this year -- not only has the Oregon Health Authority OK’ed trick-or-treating, but the weather appears to be cooperating as well. “We’re actually expecting dry weather for Halloween,” Daniel Hartsock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland...
Portland could see a mostly dry day Tuesday as a break in systems offers mostly cloudy skies, some southern valley fog and seasonable temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory through at least 9 a.m. in the Willamette Valley from south Salem to Cottage Grove. A check of traffic cams showed heavy fog along Interstate 5, especially in Eugene.
I am a licensed professional engineer with 50 years of experience. The subject of my Ph.D. dissertation was earthquake damage and seismic retrofit planning. My advice: Do not try to exit a building during an earthquake. In the Oct. 21 article “Is ‘drop, cover and hold on’ the best advice in a major Pacific Northwest earthquake?,” Oregon State University paleo seismologist Chris Goldfinger suggests you should try to assess whether or not to “drop, cover and hold on” or run out of the building instead. He is wrong. You should never run out of a building during an earthquake. Jay Raskin, former chair of the Oregon Seismic Safety Commissio, is correct – you should drop, cover and hold on. Always. If you are in an unreinforced masonry building, the exterior walls are often the first thing to fall, and they fall outward. If you run out, you meet them on their way down. If you’re not in such a building, other things are falling on the outside. Most buildings will not collapse, but all buildings are shedding materials on the outside, like a shaking wet dog. Your odds of surviving an earthquake are higher if you stay inside until the shaking is over.
A slow-moving front coming into Oregon from the south will drop light rain in Portland through most of the day Monday. We’ll kick off November on a gloomy note with rain likely most days this week. The National Weather Service is watching rain develop from south to north. Easterly breezes...
It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas – and that’s a mistake. On Tuesday morning, KATU’s Mike Warner shared a photo on Twitter of the famed Portland, Oregon neon sign in Old Town Chinatown, where the White Stag reindeer’s nose was glowing bright red. The red nose, however, isn’t...
Holiday trains are back on track around the Pacific Northwest, with family-friendly excursions departing on scenic, historic railroads across the region. In Oregon, that includes trips around Mount Hood, the Pacific coast and the Willamette Valley, as well as along historic railroads in eastern Oregon and southwest Washington. Holiday train...
More Oregonians died from COVID-19 complications in the past three months than during any similar timeframe of the pandemic, exceeding the fatality count from last fall and winter. At least 1,440 Oregonians with COVID-19 died from August through October. That’s just above the 1,435 fatalities from November 2020 through January...
Has the United Nations’ climate change conference in Glasgow, Oregon’s destructive wildfires or Portland’s record-setting, sizzling summer temperatures heightened your interest in combating a heating planet?. Some people concerned about the environment are focused on not just retrofitting but future-fitting their home to make it more energy efficient and resilient...
When Garrett Murray told his son that he had a surprise planned for his upcoming birthday, the soon-to-be 9-year-old exclaimed with excitement and hope: “I get to get my COVID vaccine?”. “It just sort of caught me off guard because that’s nothing you would necessarily think of as what a...
Pieces that stand the test of time and keep their beauty and value are highlighted in this month’s collectibles. From art to furniture and decorative items, it’s a nice selection that gives us a glimpse into a past far removed from the 21st century and its seemingly endless array of “disposables.”
Minhee Green came upon a disconcerting sight while out for a stroll on a Lincoln City beach this weekend. “It was a very nice day. Saturday was warm and sunny,” she said. “Around noon, after a couple miles, we started seeing lots of small dead fish. I don’t go often to Lincoln City, but it was alarming.”
We are senior citizens. We moved to Portland from Wilmington, N.C., eight years ago because our daughter lives here. We bought a home in a 55-and-older community in Northeast Portland, and now our property taxes have increased by 8% to more than $5,000. We are originally from New York City and lived for many years in the South, where seniors are given breaks by a homestead exemption and/or exempting part of their retirement income that is taxed by the state. Oregon has no such laws in place, and it is getting harder for seniors to stay in their homes. The only property tax relief is to defer your taxes, then your heirs are responsible for paying them upon your death and sale of your home.
Federal agents working with police in Oregon seized about 200,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl following a nearly yearlong investigation that targeted two alleged drug trafficking groups with ties to Mexico, prosecutors said. Investigators said they arrested the leaders of separate distribution networks -- Jesus Miramontes-Castaneda, 31, of...
When she was 10, Emily Rask found herself struggling at school -- in and out of the classroom. Some kids noticed and zeroed in on her. “I was bullied really hard, and I blamed myself,” she recalls. “I just thought I wasn’t good enough, that that’s why they were picking on me.”
Oregon recorded a slight increase in weekly coronavirus cases Monday, ending an eight-week streak of declines. The Oregon Health Authority posted 7,877 cases in the past week, up 2% from a week earlier. That includes 2,569 cases announced Monday for the preceding three days. The state’s streak of declining cases...
BOISE — Instances of hoarding, illegal reselling and bad behavior by customers have caused the state agency that sells alcohol to change how it rolls out rare spirits at stores, officials said. The Idaho State Liquor Division late last month announced new rules involving rare but highly sought after bourbons,...
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Portland: 1. 5253 SE 82nd Ave #27 (503) 477-8453; 2. 7901 SE Powell Blvd STE K (503) 384-2475; 3. 3131 SE Milwaukie Ave 503-234-3488; 4. 8145 SE 17th Ave (503) 382-2253; 5. 105 NW 13th Ave (503) 327-0233; 6.
