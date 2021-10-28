Mini Partners With Artists To Turn Roofs Into Canvases For Artwork

There’s always something ever so nostalgic about candies. Never mind eating them, just talking about them gets us excited. That’s why we were particularly thrilled when NYC-based British artist Jon Burgerman (yes, that really is his surname) created a mini Candyland pop-up at K11 Musea! Known for his signature doodle-style cartoons, the artist has accrued over 120k followers on Instagram (and counting) with his funky, child-like artworks – from gallery exhibitions and giant installations atop buildings to murals and digital artworks and all kinds of fun, colourful merch. Now here with his very own candy-filled pop-up in Hong Kong, Burgerman has brought along a collection of his colourful drawings, a selection of limited-edition merch, and even a Pick ‘n’ Mix stall so you can take home and munch on all your favourite candies!

