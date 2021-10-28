CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Mini Partners With Artists To Turn Roofs Into Canvases For Artwork

By Chris Bruce
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new Mini Rooftop collection turns the little car into a rolling piece of art. The brand partners with three first-generation and immigrant artists to put their work on top of these vehicles. The artwork is only available for a limited time. On November 1, you'll be able to...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Everything in This NYC Design Exhibition Is for Sale—Including the $6.5 Million Apartment Hosting It

If you’ve streamed Only Murders in the Building on Hulu and considered a move to the Belnord, the New York City landmark on which the show’s titular building, the Arconia, is based, this one-stop-shop exhibit may streamline your process. The Belnord Project is the brainchild of Guillaume Coutheillas, founder of interior design and branding studio frenchCALIFORNIA. Coutheillas flips the traditional approach to real estate on its head by partnering with galleries, artists and developers to introduce their pieces to potential buyers: Everything’s for sale, from the furnishings to the art to the apartment itself. From a Greta Magnusson Grossman curved sofa...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Inside a Light-Filled Miami Family Home Filled With Furniture That Doubles as Art

The green artwork in the living room is a piece of painted glass by Kevin Harman. When an active young family from New York City was relocating to a 7,838-square-foot waterfront property in Miami, they entrusted Allen Saunders Design with some clear priorities for their newly built residence. They wanted comfort, functionality and “a timeless modern aesthetic” to pair with contemporary Balinese-inspired architecture, according to Saunders. It’s no surprise, then, that the entry foyer—the main artery of the home both for those who live there and for visitors—is the manifestation of all those desires. Creating an entryway with a mix of organic...
MIAMI, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Brighton artist turns pandemic hobby into business

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic changed everyone’s life in different ways, and for some, it meant a new career. “I’m working on a commission piece right now for a couple who is going to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary," said Laura Homsey, an artist and illustrator with Petit Paper Stories. "And so upon further questions, I learned that they got married in Paris, and so they’re wanting to create that special time in their lives.”
BRIGHTON, NY
goodshomedesign.com

Artist Turns Pencils Into Tiny Works of Art

For artists, pencils are an essential tool in doing their craft, doesn’t matter if they are painters, designers, or musicians. Pencils are used by artists from every sphere, to draw, sketch or simply draft project ideas, but the Bosnian, Jasenko Dordevic uses pencils as a medium. He makes the most...
DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Time Out Global

British artist Jon Burgerman creates a mini Candyland at K11 Musea

There’s always something ever so nostalgic about candies. Never mind eating them, just talking about them gets us excited. That’s why we were particularly thrilled when NYC-based British artist Jon Burgerman (yes, that really is his surname) created a mini Candyland pop-up at K11 Musea! Known for his signature doodle-style cartoons, the artist has accrued over 120k followers on Instagram (and counting) with his funky, child-like artworks – from gallery exhibitions and giant installations atop buildings to murals and digital artworks and all kinds of fun, colourful merch. Now here with his very own candy-filled pop-up in Hong Kong, Burgerman has brought along a collection of his colourful drawings, a selection of limited-edition merch, and even a Pick ‘n’ Mix stall so you can take home and munch on all your favourite candies!
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

LEGO and Artist Yinka Ilori Partner up on a Vibrant New Installation

You’ve never seen a laundromat like this before. LEGO has worked with award-winning British-Nigerian artist and designer, Yinka Ilori on a brilliant new installation called Launderette of Dreams. The free art space is a celebration of how children use play to rebuild the world around them. Ilori first began his...
DESIGN
mymodernmet.com

Learn About M. C. Escher, the Legendary Artist Who Created Mind-Bending Artwork

Dutch printmaker M. C. Escher seamlessly combined math and art. From illustrations of hands drawing hands to landscapes that transform into birds, he created dynamic illusory designs based on mathematical concepts such as tessellation and perspective. Over the course of his creative career, he produced an array of mind-bending lithographs...
VISUAL ART
thebrag.com

This miniature artist makes incredible artworks of beloved Melbourne spots

Instagram sometimes isn’t always bad. In amongst the masses of bland influencers, you often find a gem of an account, a little artist just doing their own thing. David Hourigan is one such example. The Melbourne artist crafts incredible artworks of some of Melbourne’s most beloved buildings, making replicas of the city’s best architecture, whether it be an iconic music venue or a busy chicken shop.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Design Milk

Four Point Puzzles Partners With Artists on New Bold + Colorful Releases

A Design Milk community favorite, Four Point Puzzles, the Canadian jigsaw puzzle company with a specialty in contemporary art and design, is back with a new collaboration that’s sure to challenge and delight. The brand’s latest release stars two original works by contemporary artists – Designing Destiny by Ryan McGinness...
DESIGN
metromonthly.net

Meijer seeks local artists to partner on culturally-inspired products

Meijer is seeking local artists to partner on culturally-inspired products. The Michigan-based grocery store chain is announcing plans to launch a special collection in stores across the Midwest in 2023, featuring art by local artists that’s inspired by diverse outlooks and communities. The retailer is encouraging artists to submit their...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Siliconera

Soulcalibur Concept Artist Creates Tales of Arise Launch Celebration Artwork

Soulcalibur and Tekken concept artist Hiroaki Kawagoe created Tales of Arise artwork to celebrate the game’s launch. The oil painting-style piece features the game’s two main characters, Shionne and Alphen. Hiroaki Kawagoe has worked on Bandai Namco games since 1999, starting as a stage designer for Tekken Tag Tournament. He...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Art Museum#Canvases#Mini Rooftop#Shopminiusa Com#Hiraya#Generation Burden#Nike
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge Gallery partners with BTR to showcase local artists’ works at airport

Baton Rouge Gallery and the Baton Rouge Metro Airport are teaming up on a partnership that will showcase work from local artists in the airport. The collaboration, called BRG@BTR, will bring the works of some two dozen Louisiana artists to the airport, which will display them in both concourses and also in a newly renovated space that was formerly a smoking lounge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
coinspeaker.com

Raini and Krew Studios Partner for Upcoming NFT Collection by Celebrated Actor and Artist Jordi Molla

Raini, a popular NFT-supercharged DeFi and Gaming Universe, has announced an official partnership with creative powerhouse Krew Studios to launch a digital NFT collaboration with actor and artist Jordi Molla. The collaboration, titled MASKS, will showcase a collection of meticulously hand-painted masks by the celebrated actor and will represent the first official artist NFT drop on Raini.
BUSINESS
Bham Now

Local artist’s “sun” artwork featured on CBS Sunday Morning

Meet Robin Nance Metz—a local artist and optimist. On Sunday, October 31 she received some “sunny” news.CBS Sunday Morning showcased Robin’s seventh (yes, seventh!) piece of sun artwork on their show. We’ve got the scoop for you, Birmingham. From Montevallo…. Robin’s life has been like an artist’s palette—filled with a...
MONTEVALLO, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Adidas
noisypixel.net

Scarlet Nexus Concept Artist Tamami Ishikawa Shares Endearing Artwork of Hanabi, Kasane, and Arashi

The official Japan Scarlet Nexus Twitter account has shared stellar artwork of the title from concept artist Tamami Ishikawa depicting Hanabi, Kasane, and Arashi. Their personalities are perfectly emitted through their expressions, showing a clear understanding of these characters. This illustration was created as a motivation piece for a fan-centric contest in Japan.
COMICS
TrendHunter.com

Crypto Conservation Artworks

The next generation of digital collectors are eager to expand their crypto art collection with NFTs and many collectors are interested in doing so in a sustainable way that supports meaningful initiatives. This collection of NFTs created by Publicis helps to bring awareness to real species of the Alto Mayo Forest, and the digital assets will be of use for supporting crowdfunding and collecting resources to save the forest.
DESIGN
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy