Still need to renew your expired tags? Oregon DMV says do it ASAP

By Kelly Doyle
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you one of the thousands of Oregonians who put off renewing your license, ID or car tags throughout the pandemic? Well, it’s time to check it off your to-do list.

The final grace period for renewing those expired licenses, permits, registrations and ID cards is officially coming to a close. The current moratorium, which was put in place by the 2021 legislature, expires on Dec. 31, 2021.

Oregon DMV extends grace period for expired tags

Transportation officials say if you still need to renew, do it as soon as you can in order to beat the rush that’s bound to come at the end of the year.

The DMV will be mailing out reminders to about 300,000 Oregon residents who need to renew their registrations beginning in November. That’s in addition to the regular reminder they send before your tags expire.

New law, DMV2U features help Oregonians get services faster

Before you make the trip out to the DMV, be sure to check the DMV2U website . The department added many online services during the pandemic.

If you do need to make an in-person visit to an office, fear not — officials say they’ve caught up with the COVID-19 backlog enough that about half of the visits to offices are by appointment while the other half are standby at this point.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 9

Daniel Conner
5d ago

We just don't feel comfortable doing that with all the mandates in place still

Reply(4)
6
 

