Domestic prices for most grades of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) continued to slide as October drew to a close last week. This “bearish” market is expected to continue through the end of the year, reports the PlasticsExchange in its Market Update, although “in this dynamic industry, conditions could certainly change.” A broad base of processors took advantage of the recent price relief with purchase orders, but they were generally for minimal quantities. While some railcars were in the mix, the deal flow was mostly one to two truckloads for short-term resin needs, writes the Chicago-based resin clearinghouse.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 HOURS AGO