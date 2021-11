Netflix is inching ever closer to releasing the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, the sprawling anime epic that he become one of the most beloved franchises within the medium, and to prepare fans of the Bebop for this new take on the classic tale, the streaming service has brought the original series by Sunrise to its library. With all twenty-six episodes of the series now on Netflix, fans can revisit the story of Spike, Faye, Jet, Ed, and Ein whenever they want or watch it for the first time to prepare for the new television series hitting this November.

