The 30-million units target is not projected to be reached as Nintendo reports. For anyone still searching for a Nintendo Switch, they may need to keep waiting. Nikkei’s report back in May 2021 saw that Nintendo planned to hit a goal of creating 30-million Switch units to be available to go to market by the end of the fiscal year, March 31, 2022. The plan was meant to create a steady supply of regular Switch models as the production of the new Switch OLED versions were released.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO