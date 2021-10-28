Columbus Police speak to Pre-School students about bullying

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Columbus Police made their way to Child Care Network Daycare to speak with daycare students on the importance of not being a bully.

Sergeant Angela Florence and Corporal Paul Moody brought the Drug Abuse Resistance stuffed lion with them to speak to pre-schoolers about bullying. Florence told the pre-schoolers that they must always be kind to their friends and treat everyone with respect. Florence talked to the pre-schoolers about bullying in a way that they could understand by using pictures.

Florence taught the pre-schoolers that when they feel angry they should count to five before reacting in a situation to help them calm down. She also told them if someone is bullying them to tell an adult so they can handle the situation. Florence told News 3 it’s never too early to teach children about bullying.

“It’s never too young to start, I think they comprehend because we spoke to them at an age level that they can comprehend. I think it’s always good to start that way they just build up on it,” Florence said.

Director Vanessa Jackson said this was a very important conversation the pre-schoolers needed to have before they start the next chapter of their lives.

“I know how important it is to get our pre-Muscogee County students ready for the next chapter of their life, which is public school. Since this month is bullying prevention, we’ve been teaching the students how to identify and respond to someone if they’re being bullied or if they see one of their friends being bullied,” Jackson said.

Jackson is glad the Columbus Police Department partnered with the daycare to teach such an important message to the students.

“I’m so thankful that the police department came here and partnered with us to teach them more about prevention and with this they get to become more educated about bullying. Most of all for me they get a positive interaction with the police officers and they know that the police officers are their friends and that they are here to serve and protect them,” Jackson said.

