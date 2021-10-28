CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and wife launch a podcast. They say it’s not about politics

By Daniel Desrochers
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Sen. Josh Hawley is a podcaster now. On Monday, he launched “This is Living.” The cover, with a calming sky-blue to white gradient, shows the smiling junior senator in a plain white t-shirt, being hugged from behind by his wife, Erin Morrow Hawley. This is not the version...

www.kansascity.com

Gazette

Josh Hawley calls 'liberal media' the 'gatekeepers' of free speech

Josh Hawley said the "liberal media" wants control over the entire industry and that Big Tech centralizes the power for them. The senator, a Missouri Republican, accused "left-wing" journalists of being "gatekeepers" who don't solely "report on the facts" like the public wants them to. "The liberal media want to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Big Mad: Schmitt Breaks Wind, Hawley Podcasts and Missouri Makes the Wrong Choice

Welcome back to the Big Mad, the RFT's weekly roundup of righteous rage! Because we know your time is short and your anger is hot:. Breakin’ Wind: Here’s a tip from a long, careful study: Politicians do some of their dumbest work while wearing windbreakers. Something about the combination of blue nylon and an official-looking logo emboldens the lamest of bureaucrats to act as if they’ve just kicked down the door of the Zodiac Killer’s apartment. Add some yellow block lettering on the back of said windbreaker and you’re in for some real mess. So when Eric Schmitt popped up more than 900 miles from Jefferson City in El Paso, Texas, wearing blue jeans and a jacket with “ATTORNEY GENERAL” on the back, you knew it was about to go down. Schmitt, who is currently losing a Republican primary for fellow windbreaker devotee Eric Greitens, appeared alongside Texas’ attorney general (who was at least in the right state) to demand that President Biden finish that border wall that Mexico was going to pay for. Schmitt says a border agent told him cartels have connections in Missouri, so yeah. Schmitt claims it wasn’t a campaign stunt, and if you doubt his sincerity, you can see him in a video montage posted to both his campaign and official Twitter accounts. There is Schmitt in all the poses of a serious and competent man: talking to real-life border agents, shaking hands with a border agent, walking with a border agent, arms crossed and nodding at a border agent, hands on hips while sitting in an SUV with a border agent. Still not impressed? In the video, Schmitt breaks down Biden’s refusal to act. “There’s money — $3.8 billion — appropriated for it. He refuses to actually spend it on a wall.” Refuses to spend $3.8 billion on a wall. Windbreaker Schmitt couldn't believe it.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Josh Hawley called out for launching family values podcast after fist pump for insurrection

Josh Hawley and his wife Erin have launched a podcast designed to teach Americans how to live better lives by offering a glimpse into theirs outside of Washington, DC.The Republican senator from Missouri unveiled the podcast This is Living with Josh and Erin Hawley on Monday in a promo video featuring upbeat music and family photos.“We all the time, day to day, we face those choices … ‘What’s going to be my priority today? What am I going to go after today? How am I going to handle the busyness and competing demands?’” says Senator Hawley, who infamously raised...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Sen. Josh Hawley blasts Joe Biden and his policies in op-ed

Sen. Josh Hawley is blasting President Biden and his administration’s policies for turning the US into a “land of scarcity” that is placing heavy burdens on American families. ​​”​Long a land of abundance, the United States has become a land of scarcity under President Joe Biden​,” Hawley (R-Mo.) wrote in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Josh Hawley Wants to Make the Supply Chain Crisis Permanent

Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) has a plan to address the current supply chain issues bedeviling the American economy. He wants to make them permanent. In an op-ed for The New York Times published Friday, Hawley uses the temporary supply chain problems as an excuse to push for a permanent expansion of federal power over the affairs of private businesses. We must "fundamentally restructure our country's trade policy," Hawley demands, and that means injecting both the Pentagon and Commerce Department bureaucrats into companies' purchasing decisions. Under the terms of a bill that Hawley is proposing, any product determined to be "critical for our national security and essential for the protection of our industrial base" would have to have at least 50 percent of its value made in the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin directed Afghan evac flights ‘fill seats’ without vetting, Sen. Hawley says

An email sent during the U.S. civilian evacuation from Afghanistan and labeled as a “Presidential Directive” described an order under President Joe Biden’s administration to “fill out” evacuation flights “even without vetting,” according to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) this week. In a tweet and during a Senate hearing on Tuesday,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Bad Night For Joe Biden As Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia; New Jersey Governor Wants “Every Vote” Counted In Tight Race

SEVENTH UPDAE, 9:41 PM PT: “This is the announcement that Joe Biden will not be happy to hear and shows how incredibly divided this country is,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper as the cable newser called the Virginia gubernatorial election for Republican Glenn Youngkin. While Democrat Terry McAuliffe has not yet conceded his latest bid for his old job, CNN followed MSNBC in pegging Youngkin as the Old Dominion’s new chief executive just before 9:30 PM PT. The Associated Press called the race for Youngkin at 9:37 PM PT. In a trend that was pretty clear for most of the night, Youngkin...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Post

Only Geraldo Rivera can change Fox News

Your comments last week about “Patriot Purge,” your colleague Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the Jan. 6 riots, were blunt and devastating. The suggestion in the trailer for the series that the riot was a “false flag” operation was, as you rightly pointed out, “bulls---.”. Opinions to start the day,...
TV & VIDEOS

