Dallas, TX

High Winds Knock Out Power To Thousands, Delay Flights At DFW Airport

 5 days ago
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Winds howling at up to 45 miles per hour across North Texas have knocked out power to thousands, delayed flights at DFW Airport, and snarled light rail service.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, electric utility provider Oncor reported around 10,000 customers without power.

On its outage web page, Oncor warned customers that winds could impact their operations.

“We are currently experiencing strong wind gusts moving throughout the DFW metro and eastern portion of our service area,” Oncor said. “We are prepared to respond to any outages caused by this weather system.”

The high winds forced the FAA to implement a ground stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. The order means flights waiting to take off for DFW from other cities would need to stay put.

Delays of up to 45 minutes were reported early Thursday afternoon, the FAA said.

Southwest Airlines said it was not experiencing any delays at Dallas Love Field.

We have reached out to American Airlines for the impact on their operations.

DART reported all rail line customers may experience delays because of a power outages in downtown Dallas and Plano.

The transit agency was setting up a “bus bridge” to get passengers around the affected areas.

