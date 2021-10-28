CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK to convene committee to look at fallout from triggering Article 16 – Sky News

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Britain is activating a key government committee to look at the fallout from suspending...

Related
The Independent

Britain tells France: you have 48 hours before we sue you over Brexit fishing threats

The Foreign Secretary has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw threats against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences.The Anglo-French relationship was heading for Brexit meltdown on the first day of the UN COP26 climate summit – which the UK is hosting and supposed to be focusing on.But Liz Truss took to the airwaves first thing on Monday to blast "completely unreasonable threats" to the fishing industry and threatened to sue France under the terms of the Brexit deal."They need to withdraw those threats, or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

British vessel remains held by French authorities, despite minister’s claim it had been released

The British vessel at the centre of a furious post-Brexit row over fishing rights remains in the hands of the French authorities – despite a UK cabinet minister claiming it had been released.Environment secretary George Eustice claimed on Tuesday that the scallop vessel Cornelis Gert Jan, seized by French and detained in the port of Le Harve, had been released.“I understand that vessel has now been released and I think there’s going to need to be some further discussions, clearly there was an administrative error at some point,” he told Sky News.But the director of the vessel’s owner Macduff...
U.K.
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson offers extra £1bn for climate crisis fund, but only if UK economy bounces back

Boris Johnson is pledging to put an extra £1bn into a climate crisis fund for poor nations – but only if the UK economy bounces back from Covid.The pledge comes alongside a warning from the prime minister that it is “one minute to midnight” in the fight against the climate disaster and an appeal for the world “to act now”.“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow,” Mr Johnson is expected to tell 120 world leaders at the Cop26 opening ceremony in Glasgow.But the United Nations summit...
ADVOCACY
Exclusive-No rush of job-seekers after end of UK furlough, survey shows

LONDON (Reuters) – The end of Britain’s furlough programme has not led to a surge in new job-seekers, according to data that suggests unemployment is unlikely to rise sharply and could bolster the case for a Bank of England interest rate hike. Research by recruitment website Indeed, seen by Reuters...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26: Britain tens of billions short on its own green investment

The UK’s ambitious target to become a net-zero economy is in doubt as it hosts the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. The chancellor’s budget fell as much as £21bn short of the investment needed to meet the government’s own carbon reduction targets up to 2025, according to exclusive analysis shared with The Independent.The revelation from the Resolution Foundation follows Boris Johnson’s claim that Cop26 will have failed unless the world has committed to “halve emissions by the end of this decade”.To meet its own carbon goals the government would need to invest an additional sum of at least close to...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Two UK COVID test makers pull devices due to new review

LONDON (Reuters) – Two producers of COVID-19 tests in Britain said on Tuesday they had pulled some of their tests from the market after a new review system came into force, which has not yet granted approval for their previously accepted products. Avacta said under the new system suppliers of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Irish PM Martin: Would be unwise, reckless for UK to trigger Article 16

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday that it would be unwise and reckless for the British government to trigger Article 16, as reported by Reuters. "Triggering Article 16 would have far-reaching implications for UK-EU relations." "UK raising of the ECJ issue is disingenuous and wrong." "Current situation with...
POLITICS
France postpones fishing row sanctions on Britain

LONDON/GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was postponing by one day planned trade sanctions on Britain so that negotiators from both sides could work on new proposals to defuse their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. France had earlier said that, starting from 2300...
ECONOMY
Messages from Macron to Morrison leaked amid submarine deal row

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australian media on Tuesday published messages between French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as Canberra seeks to push back against allegations it lied to Paris about a multibillion-dollar submarine contract. Australia in September cancelled a deal with France’s Naval Group, opting instead to...
POLITICS
Denmark, UK to invest $130 billion by 2030 to fight climate change

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday Nordic and British pension funds would invest $130 billion by 2030 to fight climate change. Denmark said $75 billion of the funds were new commitments. (Reporting by Katy Daigle, writing by Elizabeth piper, editing by William James)
ENVIRONMENT
Great Britain threatens to respond within 48 hours of France’s threats of a hunting conflict | Abroad

If France does not withdraw its threats to British fishermen, truck drivers and exporters within 48 hours, the government in London will respond. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. Thus, the struggle over fishing rights in the canal is reaching its climax, despite direct talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last weekend.
U.K.
UK PM 'cautiously optimistic' about COP climate deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said humanity was starting to even the score against climate change after a two-day COP26 summit, but warned there was a "very long way to go". He came to Scotland from a G20 meeting in Rome, and en route to Italy had told reporters that if fighting climate change was a game of football, humanity was losing 5-1.
ENVIRONMENT
‘Common-sense’: Cross-party MPs call for asylum seekers to be given right to work after six months

Cross-party MPs are calling on the Home Office to grant asylum seekers the right to work after six months, saying it is “nonsensical” that there are people in the UK who want to work but are not being permitted to.Tory MP David Simmonds, along with the Bishop of Durham and MPs from Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP, have written an open letter stating that the ban on work for people seeking asylum must be “urgently lifted” in order to alleviate the UK’s “recruitment crisis”.The letter, seen by The Independent, states: “We are united in our belief that asylum...
IMMIGRATION
English Channel: Priti Patel accused of ‘incompetence’ as crossings pass record of 20,000 this year

Priti Patel has been accused of “incompetence” after the number of people crossing the English Channel in small boats passed a new record.At least 20,000 migrants, mostly believed to be asylum seekers, have made the treacherous journey so far this year.Numbers have risen dramatically since the home secretary vowed to make the route “unviable” in August 2020, despite the government paying France millions to increase security on its northern coast.Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said: “The home secretary has been in post for over two years and has – repeatedly – committed to stopping Channel crossings in small...
IMMIGRATION

