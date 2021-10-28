CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Police investigating social media threat targeting Talladega High School, juvenile in custody

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48d1FB_0cfczIh900

TALLADEGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Talladega Police Department is conducting an investigation into a threat made on social media early Thursday morning.

Tuscaloosa daycare suffers extensive damage in fire

According to TPD, the department was informed around 1 a.m. Thursday of a “terroristic threat from a Facebook account” that was targeting Talladega High School. A juvenile suspect has since been taken into custody and transferred to the Coosa Valey Detention Center.

Security measures have been implemented by authorities at the school and officers are currently patrolling the area.

Community members are asked to report any suspicious activity they see to TPD at 256-362-4163.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

CBS 42

