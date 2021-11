Whatever you need, from clothing and electronics to furniture and groceries, chances are you can find it on Amazon. The company can offer such a wide array of products because it allows third parties to sell products on the platform, right next to items sold directly by Amazon. Today, Amazon Prime membership costs $119 per year, or a $12.99 monthly subscription. But perhaps Amazon Prime's biggest draw is its free one- or two-day shipping. Here's how Amazon Prime gets you Hooked.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO