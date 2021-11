The sister of missing California mom Maya Millete is outraged that police are now asking the family for helps five months after Ms Millete went missing amid marriage issues.The 39-year-old was last seen on 7 January at her home in Chula Vista, south of San Diego in southern California. She was reported missing three days later. Maricris Drouaillet, the sister of Ms Millete, and her husband Richard Drouaillet have left their home in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, to try to find Ms Millete, Fox 5 reported.Detectives contacted the family of Ms Millete, who has three children, last week....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO