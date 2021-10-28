CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Electrician, 66, who told men he was a trained doctor goes on trial for murder in Germany after performing genital amputations on his kitchen table leaving one patient dead

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A German electrician went on trial Thursday accused of murder in the death of one man, and mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on their genitals.

The 66-year-old told a regional court in Munich that he performed the procedures at the men's request.

The defendant, whose name wasn't released for privacy reasons, claimed he initially offered sexual services on sado-masochistic websites in order to earn money to pay off debts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eRs7_0cfcyxTn00
Pictured: A man accused of murder by omission, left, sits in the courtroom with his lawyer Peter Schnelle before his trial begins, in Munich, Germany. Thursday, October 28, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpW6d_0cfcyxTn00
The man would allegedly perform operations on his kitchen table in the town of Markt Schwaben (pictured, file photo), telling his victims that he was a trained medical professional, German news agency dpa reported

Later, the man allegedly expanded his repertoire by performing operations on his kitchen table in the Bavarian town of Markt Schwaben, telling his victims that he was a trained medical professional, German news agency dpa reported.

The defendant told the court that he castrated, or partially amputated the genitals of, eight men between July 2018 and March 2020.

But he denied responsibility for the death of one man, who died several days after the defendant performed a procedure on him.

The dead man's body was found in a box by police three weeks later.

Prosecutors have charged the defendant with murder for failing to call help in the case of the man who died, and with serious and dangerous bodily harm.

Markt Schwaben is a Bavarian town found to the east of Munich. Pictures from the court showed the man in a grey tracksuit sitting next to his lawyer holding up a blue folder to cover his face and being lead to his seat in handcuffs by police officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fc85n_0cfcyxTn00
A man accused of murder by omission arrives in the courtroom before his trial begins, in Munich, Germany. Thursday, October 28, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Woman, 31, stabbed to death had recently split from her husband say neighbours as police wait to speak to man, 38, found with serious injuries at house where her body was discovered

A woman found murdered alongside a seriously injured man was discovered in the home of her recently-estranged husband. Neighbours say police located Marta Chmielecka, 31, inside a guest house in Kettering, Northamptonshire, where husband Piotr Omka was living. The pair are said to have recently rekindled their relationship and he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Catman' murder trial halted after defendant keeps meowing: Israeli who once changed his name to an anagram of Adolf Hitler makes the sound 55 times during Argentinian hearing

An alleged double murderer who has been dubbed as the 'Catman' was removed from a court room in Argentina after he made a meowing sound 55 times during the hearing. Israeli Nicolas Gil Pereg, who is charged with killing his mother and aunt, was taken down to the cells after answering questions from the judge by repeating 'Meow, meow' at the start of his trial in the Argentinian city of Mendoza.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Amputations#Kitchen Table#Genitals#Bavarian#Dpa
The Independent

Colombian outrage over early-release plea for serial killer

A proposal to grant early release from prison to one of the world's most prolific serial killers has raised outrage in Colombia and a denunciation on Monday from President Iván Duque.Luis Alfredo Garavito confessed to killing about 190 children, most aged 8 to 16 and received more than 50 long sentences. Prosecutors said sometimes posed as a beggar or a monk and lured poor children with money and soft drinks. He later slit their throats, sometimes after torturing and raping them.But Colombia limits prison sentences to 40 years and allows early release for good behavior after more than half...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wayne Chapman death: Notorious child rapist who had up to 100 victims dies

Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman is dead, his lawyer says.According to attorney Eric Tennen, Chapman died of natural causes on Wednesday night at a Connecticut nursing facility. He was 73 years old.In 1977, Mr Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence, Massachussetts – but those were not his only victims. A court found that Chapman had raped at least 50 children, and Chapman himself told police the number was closer to 100.Chapman was also the only suspect in the 1976 disappearance of a 10-year-old Lawrence boy named Andy Puglisi, although he was never charged.For his convicted crimes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Younger Brother of Murdered 8-Year-old Saw Kendrick Lee’s Body Covered in Cockroaches; Boys Were Living Without Electricity and Asked Police for Food

The younger surviving brothers may have been forcibly locked in separate rooms. Weeks before they were rescued, Brian Coulter allegedly broke the 10-year-old brother’s jaw. The boy received no treatment or pain medication. New, disturbing details in the case of three siblings left alone with the decomposing corpse of their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later. David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

‘There’s Bodies On The Floor:’ Two Dead, Over a Dozen Injured In Mass Shooting At Halloween Party In Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Joliet police late Sunday were searching for two men who shot more than a dozen people, killing one man and one woman, at a Halloween party Sunday just after midnight. Authorities said that around 12:39 a.m., a Will County Sherriff’s sergeant heard 10 to 12 gunshots in the area of Jackson and Walnut streets area while on patrol. The sergeant arrived on the scene and saw about 100 people fleeing from the area, police said. Sheriff’s deputies found that the party had been in the backyard at 1018 E. Jackson St., and the shooting happened near a DJ...
JOLIET, IL
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Parolee Accused Of Breaking Into Relative’s Home In Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities say a parolee was arrested in Simi Valley in connection with a residential burglary. The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2400 block of Victoria Street. There, officers arrived and learned that homeowners arrived to find a family member who had broken into their home, and still inside. The officers identified the suspect as 27-year-old Odai Abuzaid of Simi Valley. Abuzaid was a wanted parolee, police said. With help from a K9 unit, Abuzaid was located inside and apprehended. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He has since been booked on suspicion of burglary, among other charges.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
The Independent

Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire

A man brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said.The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three seriously. Not all of them were stabbed and most of the injuries were not serious, the agency said. The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot and was being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said. His motive was not immediately known. Nippon Television reported that the suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man admits killing teenager at Chinese takeaway in south Wales

A man on trial for murdering a 16-year-old girl in a Chinese takeaway in Wales has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and unlawful wounding.Wenjing Lin - also known as Wenjing Xu - died at her family’s takeaway restaurant in the village of Ynyswen, south Wales at around 1pm on March 5.Chun Xu, 31, appeared at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday where he admitted the manslaughter of Ms Lin and unlawful wounding of Ms Lin’s stepfather, 38-year-old Yongquan Jiang.Xu is also accused of murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent, which he denies.The court heard that Xu told police: “I didn’t mean...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy