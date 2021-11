The owner of FedEx Office’s Plano headquarters is planning to add another building to the campus, the Dallas Morning News reports. PRP Real Estate Investment Management has owned the property since 2017. According to the DMN report, the Washington, D.C.-based company has filed plans with Plano to build an eight-story building to the east of the existing buildings in Legacy Business Park.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO