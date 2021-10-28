CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitt Romney Ruins Halloween with “Brutal” ‘Ted Lasso’ Costume

By Fletcher Peters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re going to want to act like a goldfish with a 10-second memory after seeing this brutal Halloween ensemble. Today, Senator Mitt Romney shared a few GIFs of his costume this year: Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis). That’s right: Romney is going as, uh, one of the friendliest, funniest, most delightful TV...

Daily Beast

Seth Meyers Drags Romney and Sinema for ‘Ruining’ ‘Ted Lasso’

Seth Meyers spent 12-and-a-half minutes of his last Late Night of the week on Thursday breaking down just how much of a “shit-covered, ass-over-tea kettle clusterfuck” the Democrats’ attempt to pass President Joe Biden’s social safety net expansion has become. But he started by drawing attention to the weirdest thing that happened in Washington today.
The Independent

Mitt Romney dresses up as Ted Lasso and gives biscuits to ‘boss’ Sinema in bizarre series of social media posts

Republican Utah Senator and 2012 Presidential nominee Mitt Romney dressed up as Ted Lasso of Apple TV+ and gave biscuits to DemocraticArizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema in a bizarre series of social media posts. Mr Romney tweeted out a gif on Thursday morning of himself walking out of his office, tapping a sign saying “believe” along with the caption “If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts – you can’t lose”. In a subsequent post, Mr Romney catches a football while walking through the halls of Congress, tweeting: “Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids....
Daily Mail

'She's one tough cookie': Mitt Romney goes all out for Halloween by dressing up as Ted Lasso from the hit Apple TV show and enlisting Kyrsten Sinema as his co-star

Mitt Romney went all in flaunting his Halloween costume on social media on Thursday, posting several images and gifs of him portraying Apple TV series character Ted Lasso, from the show of the same name. The stunt was all the funnier considering Jason Sudeikis, who plays the main character in...
Primetimer

Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema weaponized Ted Lasso for political gains

The controversial U.S. senators' Halloween cosplay is the latest in a "rocky year for Ted Lasso fans," says Matt Schimkowitz. "We all hate this kind of petty pandering that politicians play into," says Schimkowitz. "The 'Pokémon Go To Polls-ification' of American politics is shamefully disrespectful to all the people currently being crushed by the systemic oppression of our government. Great, you watched a TV. How very human of you. Even worse, weaponizing a show that focuses its emotional core on empathy for the political gains of two people that are currently making everyone’s lives worse is a real slap in the face. To put it more elegantly, this sucks. Anyway, enjoy being haunted by these photos. It sucks, and we hate it and think you will too. Sure, this is a bit of a political post on an entertainment website, but I’m sure both sides of the aisle can agree, we adults do not want our politicians using pop culture to convince us that they’re actual people. Ted Lasso may never recover, and honestly, if this is what people get out of the show, maybe it shouldn’t."
KUTV

Take 2 Podcast: 2024 National Convention; Mitt Romney as Ted Lasso

2012 and 2016 were lost, do we have a chance this time around?. Did the 2020 VP Debate win us any political brownie points?. Representative Christiansen steps down from the Legislature and his day job at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:. “While I expected, unfortunately, to be...
The Week

Democrats should try negotiating with Mitt Romney

Is President Biden's "build back better" agenda in jeopardy?. It depends on what you mean by the question. I have every confidence that the Democrats in Congress will get their act together to pass some version of their reconciliation bill, however scaled down, along with the infrastructure bill that already passed the Senate with a large bipartisan majority. What, precisely, will be in the bill is harder to say, since the answer depends on the two moderate Democratic Senate holdouts, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona. That is what's causing so much anxiety among progressives.
floridapolitics.com

Mitt Romney to speak at FSU

Romney remains an unpopular figure among some Republican circles. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will speak at Florida State University next week as part of FSU’s Strengthening American Democracy speaker series. Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, is among the toughest Republican critics of former President Donald Trump. The speaker series...
