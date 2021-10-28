Mitt Romney Ruins Halloween with “Brutal” ‘Ted Lasso’ Costume

The controversial U.S. senators' Halloween cosplay is the latest in a "rocky year for Ted Lasso fans," says Matt Schimkowitz. "We all hate this kind of petty pandering that politicians play into," says Schimkowitz. "The 'Pokémon Go To Polls-ification' of American politics is shamefully disrespectful to all the people currently being crushed by the systemic oppression of our government. Great, you watched a TV. How very human of you. Even worse, weaponizing a show that focuses its emotional core on empathy for the political gains of two people that are currently making everyone’s lives worse is a real slap in the face. To put it more elegantly, this sucks. Anyway, enjoy being haunted by these photos. It sucks, and we hate it and think you will too. Sure, this is a bit of a political post on an entertainment website, but I’m sure both sides of the aisle can agree, we adults do not want our politicians using pop culture to convince us that they’re actual people. Ted Lasso may never recover, and honestly, if this is what people get out of the show, maybe it shouldn’t."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO