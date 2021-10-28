CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Colin in Black & White’ Be on Netflix?

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is delivering a plethora of exciting shows and movies as we head into November. On Friday, October 29, the action romantic comedy (and Army of the Dead prequel) Army of Thieves debuts on the streamer, while Monday, November 1 marks the arrival of It Follows, 21 Jump Street, Bram Stoker’s...

decider.com

NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
BET

INTERVIEW: ‘Colin in Black & White’: Jaden Michael Reveals How His Playing Colin Kaepernick Helped Discover His On Sense Of Blackness

Netflix’s latest miniseries, Colin in Black & White, starring Jaden Michael as Colin Kaepernick, is now available on the streaming platform. If you haven’t binge-watching it yet, you probably should. Created by the former NFL quarterback and acclaimed director, Ava DuVernay, the six-episode drama series follows Michael, who plays Kaep...
NFL
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
State
California State
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
Variety

Gayle King: Colin Kaepernick ‘Has Always Been on the Right Side of History’

Ava DuVernay has one message for viewers who tune into “Colin in Black & White,” the new Netflix series she co-created with Colin Kaepernick. “I hope people don’t leave thinking that it’s just a show about Colin,” DuVernay told Variety at the show’s premiere on Thursday at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. “I hope they see this as a show that can help them interrogate their own lives.” Ahead of the screening of the first three episodes, Kaepernick received a standing ovation when he walked onto the stage of the David Geffen Theater. “I’ll start by first thanking Ava on this...
NFL
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Mace Coronel
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Mary Louise Parker
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Deadline

‘Smallwood’: Julie White To Co-Star In CBS Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Julie White is set as a series regular opposite Pete Holmes in CBS comedy Smallwood, based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, from writer Mark Gross and producers David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James. Smallwood stars Crashing’s Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
Decider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Ella Purnell Discusses Why She Wanted to Join the Star Trek Universe

In the first episode of Paramount+ and Nickelodeon’s Star Trek: Prodigy, we meet a bevy of new characters, including young aliens Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Dal (Brett Gray) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui). And particularly for Purnell, who has taken on some darker projects like Netflix’s Army of the Dead and Showtime’s upcoming Yellowjackets, Prodigy was a refreshing change of pace.
TV SERIES
ifiberone.com

'Colin in Black & White': Ava DuVernay and Jaden Michael explain why Colin Kaepernick series is "worthy of examination"

Ava DuVernay says she and Colin Kaepernick had a similar story in mind when it came time to create the Netflix limited series Colin in Black & White. "It wasn't just [a] story that appeal[ed] to me, it was a story that appealed to Colin Kaepernick as well and the things that we wanted to say about his early life," DuVernay tells ABC Audio.
NFL
#Time#Texas Rangers#American Football#Moneyball Stripes#Black White
Deadline

‘Camp Friends’ Comedy Gets HBO Max Pilot Order

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has picked up to pilot the half-hour family comedy Camp Friends (working title). The project, which was put in development by the WarnerMedia streamer earlier this year, is written by Lauren Herstik (American Vandal, Pearson) and produced by Adam Goodman for Invisible Narratives and Jax Media. The comedy revolves around four lifelong “camp friends” during their highly anticipated counselor-in-training summer. When a mysterious new girl arrives late from another camp, the girls’ plan to have The Best Summer Ever gets thrown into disarray. Camp Friends live 10 months for two. Now that things are different, the “Core Four” swear...
TV SERIES
Decider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Army of Thieves’ on Netflix + More

Happy Halloween weekend, my fellow ‘spooky, scary skeletons!’ We’ve been planning our hit-tv-show-and-movie-inspired costumes for months— the Squid Game jumpsuits and/or dolls, the Ted Lasso coach tracksuits and many more— and now is the time to debut them. But after, when you’re hopped up on candy and can’t fall asleep, your favorite streaming services will be there to help you pass the time — and maybe get the gears turning for next year’s costumes. And whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a bunch of new costume-worthy titles coming out this weekend. Starting with the freshest titles is always a smart move, so let us here at Decider steer you towards the hottest picks and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream them.
NFL
Decider

The 9 Best TV Shows of October, 2021

October is all about tricks — and treats. And what better treat for your eyeballs than getting a good night sleep, and drinking plenty of water? That said, a pretty good second tier treat for your ocular nerves is watching some stellar television… And thankfully, there were plenty of stand-out shows throughout the month for your peepers to feast on.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘In the Heights’ on HBO Max, a Buoyant Adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pre-‘Hamilton’ Musical

But that would mean leaving behind his tight-knit barrio “family,” many of whom will eventually get their own song-and-dance number. Abuela Claudia (Olga Merediz) is the matriarch who had no children of her own but adopted everyone in the neighborhood. Nina (Leslie Grace) was the first to escape the working-class life, getting accepted at Stanford; her father Kevin (Jimmy Smits) sold half of his car service to cover freshman-year tuition, although she struggled mightily and loathes to tell him she’s dropping out. Benny (Corey Hawkins) manages the car service and is Nina’s love interest. Teenage Sonny (Gregory Diaz IV) is Usnavi’s loyal and only employee. Daniela (Daphne Rubin-Vega) runs a salon, employing stylists Cuca (Dascha Polanco) and Carla (Stephanie Beatriz), although rising rent is forcing her to move the business to the Bronx.Vanessa (Melissa Barrera) works as Daniela’s nail tech but dreams of being a fashion designer, and the only thing sweatier and stickier than this summer is the romantic tension between her and Usnavi.
MOVIES
Decider

‘Succession’ Season 3 Episode 3 Recap: “The Disruption”

Now that the Roy kids have chosen sides — for now; these allegiances are always subject to change without notice! — everyone in Succession can try to figure out what the hell is going to happen next. Logan’s response to the scandal is, mainly, defying the Justice Department. After Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven (Linda Emond), the White House operative Gerri spoke to in the season premiere, has wrapped up her visit to Mark Ravenhead’s show, Logan pulls her aside to try to see where he stands with the administration. (Sidebar: Mark Ravenhead not only still has a job after failing to convince anyone he’s not a literal Nazi back in the Season 2 episode “Safe Room” — he also hosts a show called The Bunker??? But I digress.) Michelle-Anne is noncommittal about what kind of intervention “the old man” might do on Logan’s behalf — they have historically supported one another warmly, which isn’t going to be great for the President’s poll numbers now — but she suggests that if ATN starts covering the administration more favorably, the president might be more inclined to protect Logan.
TV SERIES

