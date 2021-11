Liquidus will bring the rapidly expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem to the masses, breaking down complicated processes through easy-to-use, simplistic interfaces. It’s here to change how people think about DeFi, with its Web and mobile platform planned for launch in Q1 2022. The platform serves as a practical cross-chain aggregator with many tools that make it simple to stake crypto assets on the DeFi protocol; making it available to a wide audience of users.

