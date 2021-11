Since Q3 2019, Dish Network, YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV have all dropped the regional sports networks owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) from their respective bundles. But while Sinclair has secured agreements with both DirecTV and Comcast during that time, it is still in a precarious position. The loss of another strategic distributor could make it difficult for Sinclair subsidiary Diamond Sports to meet its heavy debt obligations. That reality sparks an obvious question: Is there anything the company could do to validate carriage with its remaining distributors and even convince some of the emerging platforms to...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO