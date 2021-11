Happy Halloween, everyone! The first month of the regular season is almost behind us and today we will look at what’s ahead of us. It wasn’t the start many fans expected from the Tampa Bay Lightning: the team is still trying to find new combinations after offseason moves and losing some of their best forwards, but as the recent games indicated, the Bolts are heading in the right direction. After the first eight games of the season, the Lightning currently are holding the fourth position in the Atlantic Division with 4-3-1 balance and 9 points.

