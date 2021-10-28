CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoon Play a House Show to a Room Full of Zombies in “The Hardest Cut” Video

By Margaret Farrell
Cover picture for the articleIt’s been four years since major indie rock band Spoon released their last album Hot Thoughts. Those who’ve eagerly awaited what would come as a follow-up get their answer today with the new single “The Hardest Cut,” which also announces the band’s tenth album titled Lucifer on...

brooklynvegan.com

Spoon announce ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’, share horror film “The Hardest Cut” video

Spoon have announced Lucifer on the Sofa, the band's 10th album, which will be out February 11 via Matador. It's the first album they've made in Austin in over a decade, and the band describe it as their most rock n' roll record to date. Britt Daniel goes on to say it's "the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.” The album was co-produced by the band and Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen.
Punknews.org

Foxx Bodies release “Room” video

Foxx Bodies have released a video for their new song "Room". The video was directed and edited and edited by Lucille Petty. The song is off their upcoming album Vixen that will be out November 5 via Kill Rock Stars. Foxx Bodies released their self-titled album in 2016. Check out the video below.
Vulture

Spoon’s ‘The Hardest Cut’ Is, As the Name Suggests, One of Spoon’s Hardest Cuts

Twenty-five years on, Spoon is still keeping things fresh. The band’s most recent new album, 2017’s Hot Thoughts, found the Texas rockers digging into dance music and electronics; before that, 2014’s career-high They Want My Soul featured lush, baroque arrangements like “Inside Out.” Now, the band is pivoting again, turning to guitar-forward classic rock on its upcoming tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofa, out February 11, 2022. “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton,” lead singer-songwriter Britt Daniel said in a statement. The first offering, “The Hardest Cut,” makes good on that promise. It’s one of Spoon’s hardest-rocking songs ever, pairing heavy detuned guitars and a jaunty solo (inspired by ZZ Top, per Daniel) with another of the band’s expectedly catchy choruses. The eerie rock-concert–meets–slasher-film music video also makes good on the song’s title, arriving with near-perfect timing just days before Halloween. It’s almost enough to forgive all that time without new Spoon.
Eric Clapton
Britt Daniel
brooklynvegan.com

Spoon & Nicole Atkins played White Eagle Hall (pics), have upcoming livestream shows

Spoon wrapped up their three-show NY-area run with Nicole Atkins on Sunday at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall. In addition to "Jonathan Fisk," "the Way We Get By," "Small Stakes," "The Two Sides of Monsieur Valentine," and other time-tested favorites, the band included new song "My Babe" from their then-unannounced new album Lucifer on My Sofa as one of the encore songs. Check out the setlist and pics from the night by P Squared below.
lightning100.com

Spoon – “The Hardest Cut”: DJ Pick of the Week

Texas-made band Spoon announce the release of their tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofa, with their latest single, “The Hardest Cut.” The quintet marks this release as their “purest rock ‘n roll record to date.” As a single that proves this to be true, Jayson has chosen “The Hardest Cut” as his DJ Pick of the Week.
floodmagazine.com

Floating Room Contemplates Arson on Pop-Leaning New Single “Firetruck”

Under the moniker Floating Room, Portland, Oregon’s Maya Stoner makes bubbly bedroom pop. Wistful and just a bit mathy, her latest single “Firetruck” brings to mind acts like Sleater-Kinney and The Breeders. The track’s crystalline guitar tones and crashing drums (performed by Stoner’s partner and acclaimed power pop musician Mo Troper) contrast her withdrawn vocal delivery. “I don’t like anyone anymore these days except for you / And each time you get my heart all fired up / I feel like I’d better call a firetruck / I’d burn down this whole town for you,” she sings. Juxtaposing lovesick, melancholy lyricism and a ’60s-indebted arrangement, it finds Floating Room continuing to hone their familiar, distinct sound.
vhnd.com

35 Years Ago: Van Halen Plays Final Show Of ‘5150’ Tour [RARE VIDEO]

On this night 35 years ago Van Halen’s 5150 tour finished on a high note with the last of four shows at the jam-packed Cow Palace Arena in Daly City, California. The Cow Palace shows ran from October 31st through to November 3rd and would cap off a highly successful 111-date tour which began on March 27th, 1986 in Shreveport, Louisiana. As was the case with many of the dates on the 5150 tour, Bachman-Turner Overdrive was the opening act.
floodmagazine.com

Radiohead Follow Guy Pearce Around in Video for Unearthed Track “Follow Me Around”

Radiohead have been giving us a lot this year as they celebrate the 21st anniversary of Kid A and 20th anniversary of Amnesiac. KID A MNESIA is a triple album that’s coming out November 5, which features both the original albums and a third disc composed of unearthed goodies from those sessions. Today, they’ve shared another treat before the project drops this Friday with the previously unreleased song “Follow Me Around” and a video directed by Us.
SFGate

Outside Lands performer surprises by playing 'Full House' parody video in San Francisco

A lot of touring acts pander to Bay Area audiences by dropping the word “hella” into their stage banter and then call it a day in terms of engagement. Not so much for SG Lewis, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter and producer from the UK, who opened his set on the Sutro Stage Friday evening with a short video paying tribute to the greatest sitcom ever set in San Francisco: "Full House."
floodmagazine.com

Gracie Gray’s “dig” Is an Entrancing Weave of Delicate Folk-Pop

The latest single from Los Angeles musician Gracie Gray is the most delicate track I’ve ever heard about people talking shit. “dig” is an intricate weave of gossamer vocals, plump bass, and a halo of an ambient drone. “So hard to be good again / To make new friends / To make amends,” Gray sings in a hushed coo. But later she finds a place of solace inside another: “I saw a flower bed / Inside my mind inside your head,” goes a line where a surreal connections forms between two people—one that makes the stings from others less biting.
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion Song Plays at His Father’s Wedding Ceremony – Watch

XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Kids Looked Absolutely Adorable in Their Halloween Outfits

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah’s kids absolutely crushed the costume game this year. She even worked on them herself, per her Instagram Stories. Ruah posted an update to her Stories earlier yesterday. In one pic, we see her with a glue gun in hand, applying spikes to her son’s costume. “Mommy is back at it…” her caption on the story reads. So what costume requires her to glue spikes on it? Take a look at the pictures below to find out.
