Thor vs. He-Man: Who Wins?

It’s easy to bet that plenty of fans would be leaning one way or the other when it comes to a fight between Selene, the Death Dealer, and Alice, the T-Virus infected badass of the Resident Evil movies. What’s really funny, and might even be pointed out by a lot of fans, is that Alice wasn’t a part of Resident Evil until the movies started rolling out, and eventually she was simply accepted into the ranks. But pitting a centuries-old vampire, one who’s also a skilled fighter with plenty of combat experience, against someone that was juiced up with a specialized form of a killer virus, kind of feels like a tense battle that might depend on a lot of variables. This almost sounds like a battle that The Deadliest Warrior would have taken on had the show lasted more than three seasons, but given that things were getting kind of silly on the show after a while, it’s fair to think that this would have undermined the whole idea once again since they started off with warrior classes and went to specific warriors, which was hard to accept, and then finally ended with vampires vs. zombies, which is close to what this battle might be like.
Comments / 0