CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Thor vs. He-Man: Who Wins?

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s kind of amusing in fights such as this, or hypothetical fights at least, that many people tend to stand up and make their voices heard since personal biases are revealed in a big way and those that happen to like one combatant or the other will bring up every possible...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

The Suicide Squad vs. The Sinister Six: Who Wins?

It makes sense that this kind of an idea would create a debate that a lot of people might chime in on since any time it comes down to Marvel vs. DC in any capacity, it’s bound to happen that fans will stand up and try to voice their opinion when it comes to what they believe would happen in one fight or another. When it comes to the various villains that occupy each universe though, one might assume that a lot of people might not really care as much. That would be an amusing and very wrong assumption since the truth is that people are bound to argue no matter what, especially given that those that live for debates such as this are bound to pick a side and start listing off the many ways that one group or the other is bound to have the edge because of this character or that one, or because one character has capabilities that can’t be easily matched by anyone. When talking about the Suicide Squad and Sinister Six, it’s fair to state that there isn’t one character out of the bunch that can’t be matched by someone from the opposite group.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Selene vs. Alice (Underworld vs. Resident Evil): Who Wins?

It’s easy to bet that plenty of fans would be leaning one way or the other when it comes to a fight between Selene, the Death Dealer, and Alice, the T-Virus infected badass of the Resident Evil movies. What’s really funny, and might even be pointed out by a lot of fans, is that Alice wasn’t a part of Resident Evil until the movies started rolling out, and eventually she was simply accepted into the ranks. But pitting a centuries-old vampire, one who’s also a skilled fighter with plenty of combat experience, against someone that was juiced up with a specialized form of a killer virus, kind of feels like a tense battle that might depend on a lot of variables. This almost sounds like a battle that The Deadliest Warrior would have taken on had the show lasted more than three seasons, but given that things were getting kind of silly on the show after a while, it’s fair to think that this would have undermined the whole idea once again since they started off with warrior classes and went to specific warriors, which was hard to accept, and then finally ended with vampires vs. zombies, which is close to what this battle might be like.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Ghost Rider vs. Scorpion: Who Wins?

This is another fight that’s awfully close due to the fact that Scorpion and Ghost Rider have such a similar power set that it’s believed that neither of them can really hurt each other in a permanent way. There are plenty of fans that are going to lean heavily toward Scorpion’s side simply due to the fact that he is an undead ninja and has a bevy of powers at his command, which do make him a formidable opponent without a doubt. But discounting the Ghost Rider is a really bad idea since the devil’s bounty hunter is essentially a force that has no known upper limit and is only bound by the host that he’s taken, meaning that no matter who the power is attached to, unleashing the full power of the demon is not possible since the human aspect tends to keep it in check somehow. During World War Hulk it was seen that Ghost Rider had a few problems squaring off against the Hulk, but this had more to do with the fact that Ghost Rider and his host weren’t vibing entirely.
HULK
TVOvermind

There’s a Lightsaber Parasol, No Kidding

Imagine a whirling circle of red death whirling toward you as a device that uses multiple blades that are attached to a central hub that’s connected to a staff is being wielded by a Force-using individual that’s intent on not just cutting you down, but dicing you into several pieces. The interesting thing is that the entire staff portion that leads into the multi-armed parasol is powered by a regular lightsaber that is thrust into the bottom of the shaft and locked in. But the effect is insane and not to be discounted since watching it work in the Visions series on Disney+ is insanely impressive since in the hands of a skilled Sith it can block multiple blaster bolts, even when they’re coming at a rapid-fire rate. While it’s been seen in the movies that a lightsaber can be used to block blaster bolts and even light cannon bolts, blocking something like a repeating blaster set on full auto is definitely a feat that takes the lightsaber to a different level since this thing can be used in a very defensive manner to create a virtual wall of light between the user and those seeking to harm them.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Man#Castle Greyskull
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movie Recommendations: Doom

There might be plenty of Doom fans that won’t agree with this assessment, since nearly three decades ago Doom came out and was one of the hottest games to ever hit the PC since many people thought it was absolutely awesome. Going back and seeing how it stacks up with the truly violent games of today is kind of comical since the style of play and the graphics have advanced to such a degree that some people actually prefer the original. They’ll say they like ‘old school’ but there are plenty of those that play the game today that have yet to grasp the concept of old school when it comes to video games. In terms of the movie though, it was kind of a gore-fest that was entertaining enough to capture and keep the attention, but this was likely because those that had never played the game didn’t really know what to expect. One thing that’s very certain is that Doom wasn’t a huge hit when it came out, but enough people were interested in watching it to see what the movie was all about.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Thor's Chris Hemsworth worried he was being "written out" of the MCU

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he thought his absence from Captain America: Civil War meant that he was "being written out" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Civil War, the Avengers were forced to pick sides between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), but Thor was not included in the film and never had to choose.
MOVIES
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Good News Network

Photo Catches the Moment a Squirrel Strikes ‘Mr Universe’ Pose on Their Windowsill

This funny picture shows a squirrel pulling a ‘Mr Universe’ pose on a windowsill. 65-year-old David Roberts snapped the tough-looking rodent in his garden in Glasgow. Retired David said of his lucky moment with the critter, ”It was on the window ledge running about and looking in.” Basically, it was just acting like any other normal squirrel that makes its home in the gardens and parks around the Scottish city.
ANIMALS
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy