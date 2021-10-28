CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Molly Sims Signs With UTA

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPe4U_0cfcvE1P00

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Sims , the model, actress, author and podcaster who recently launched her own production company Something Happy Productions, has signed with UTA in all areas.

Sims, who started her career as host of MTV’s House of Style , has appeared on the covers of Mademoiselle , French and Spanish Vogue , French Cosmopolitan and British Marie Claire , and has been featured in Sports Illustrated ‘s swimsuit issue. Her brand campaigns include Jimmy Coo, CoverGirl, Old Navy, Michael Kors, Victoria’s Secret, M&Ms, Nautica, Armani, Chanel and H&M.

Known for her fashion, beauty and wellness content on social media and her website, Sims is also the author of two books in the space, and her podcast Lipstick on the Rim features health and beauty experts and industry friends discussing trends and products.

On the film and TV front, Sims’ acting credits include NBC’s Las Vegas and films Benchwarmers and Starsky and Hutch . More recently, she appeared opposite David Spade and Lauren Lapkus in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy .

Something Happy Productions’ current projects include the Netflix series Get Organized with the Home Edit , which scored a Daytime Emmy nom this year and counts Sims as an executive producer alongside Reese Witherspoon; the upcoming Netflix film We Were Never Here , on which Sims is a co-producer; and an untitled Oxygen series that has received a straight-to-series order. Sims is also a co-producer on the drama series adaptation The Last Mrs. Parrish now in the works at Netflix.

As a philanthropist, Sims also works with Baby2Baby, which provides diapers, clothes and other necessities for children in poverty in the Los Angeles area and in disaster areas nationwide.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Callum Kerr & Kevin Cahoon Join Fox Musical Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Callum Kerr (Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Kevin Cahoon (GLOW) are set for heavily recurring roles opposite Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto in Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The List’: Jonah Platt, Chrissie Fit, Will Peltz & Zach Reino Board Indie Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Jonah Platt (Being the Ricardos), Chrissie Fitt (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Will Peltz (13 Minutes) and Zach Reino (Brews Brothers) have joined Halston Sage, Christian Navarro and Gregg Sulkin in the cast of The List, the indie comedy from director Melissa Miller Costanzo. The film written by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo centers on Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married, for whom everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé Matt (Platt) has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend...
MOVIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Lapkus
Person
Molly Sims
Person
Michael Kors
Person
David Spade
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Footwear News

See Olivia Rodrigo’s Standout Style Evolution

Olivia Rodrigo is a huge fan of the early 2000s fashion and loves to be styled in the latest Y2K trends. It makes sense that the singer would dabble in what is now retro-inspired style since she was born in 2003 and missed embracing the iconic looks of the era. The “Jealousy, Jealousy” artist has been at the top of the music charts with her breakout hit album “Sour” and also sits at the top of the fashion world’s radar, too. Rodrigo is often spotted in colorful garments, mixed prints and lots of jewelry. It appears that her favorite choice of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

Marshmello Signs With UTA

Marshmello has signed to UTA for representation in all areas. The news marks producer's return to the agency, which he departed in for WME in July of 2019. The producer released his fourth studio album, Shockwave, this past June. In May, he headlined the digital opening ceremony for the UEFA Champion's League Final match. More recently, Marshmello collaborated with the Jonas Brothers on “Leave Before You Love Me” which peaked at No. 19 on the Hot 100 in August.
UEFA
Deadline

Michaela Coel Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-award winning I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel has signed with UTA in the U.S. The agency will represent the multi-hyphenate in all areas. In the UK, she will continue to be represented by Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff. Coel was previously with CAA but the writer and performer left the agency after she said it “tried to push her” to strike a deal with Netflix for her semi-autobiographical series I May Destroy You. Coel famously rejected Netflix’s multimillion-dollar offer due to the streamer refusing to budge on requiring a portion of back-end rights in return. The...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Molly Kunz

Molly Kunz is an actress, known for Widows (2018), Colony (2016) and Something Better Somewhere Else (2010). See full bio ». "Lauren" in the film Something Better Somewhere Else directed by Ron Lazzeretti.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#Mtv#House Of Style#Spanish Vogue#French Cosmopolitan#British#Sports Illustrated#Covergirl#Navy#Secret#M M#Nautica#Chanel#H M#Nbc#The Wrong Missy#Happy Productions#Baby2baby
POPSUGAR

Lourdes Leon Wants Everyone to Know She's Not a "Material Girl" — Madonna Made Sure of That

Lourdes "Lola" Leon wants you to know that she's way more than just Madonna's daughter. In a recent candid chat with Debi Mazar for Interview magazine, the 25-year-old model explained how her upbringing changed her perception of money and beauty, and not in the way that you would think. For one, she paid for her college tuition and her New York City apartment on her own, explaining that she didn't get "handouts" because Madonna was cautious about her children becoming entitled. Lola also wasn't open to accepting money from Madonna, whom she described as a "control freak." However, she's not oblivious about her position in society, either. "Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that," she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

See Shaquille O'Neal's Son, Who's a Successful Model

It can't be easy when your dad is one of the most famous basketball players in the world, and your mom is a mogul and the creator of a hit TV show. But it appears that Myles O'Neal, the son of all-time basketball great Shaquille O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal, is forging a path of his own. Myles isn't the biological child of Shaq—though he's said to have embraced Myles as one of the family alongside his children with Shaunie, Shareef O'Neal, Amirah O'Neal, Shaqir O'Neal, and Me'arah O'Neal, and his oldest daughter Taahirah O'Neal, who he had with Arnetta Yardbourgh.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Justin Bieber’s Shocking Baby Announcement

Justin Bieber just released his new documentary, ‘Our World,’ on Friday and while the film shared a number of juicy tidbits about the singer’s life, one of the most noteworthy was an update on whether or not he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, had begun trying for a child yet.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Cardi B Shows off Mansion Husband Offset Bought Her for Her 29th Birthday

Rapper Offset had a lavish birthday gift for his wife Cardi B this week: a 6-bedroom mansion. Cardi B revealed the extravagant gift in an Instagram video, complete with a tour of the property and an explanation of the thought that went into it. She apparently intends to rent out the home for short-term vacations.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy