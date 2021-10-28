CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

$88M settlement reached between Charleston church massacre victims, families and government

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

The families of the victims and survivors of the 2015 Charleston church massacre have reached an $88 million settlement with the Justice Department.

The settlement is the largest individual civil rights settlement in the country’s history, WSOC reported.

The families of those killed during the mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, along with those who survived the rampage, sued the Justice Department over the FBI’s faulty background check that allowed the gunman, Dylann Roof, to buy the gun used, The Associated Press reported.

Roof had been arrested months before the shooting on a drug possession charge, but clerical errors allowed him to buy the gun he used at the church, the AP reported.

The FBI had admitted that the drug possession arrest should have been enough to prevent the gun sale.

On June 17, 2015, Roof walked into the Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church, listened to the message they were giving, then started shooting. In the end, nine people were killed.

The settlement will be split among the survivors of the shooting and the families of those killed.

The families of those killed will get $65 million, while the survivors will get $25 million, the AP reported.

The settlement still has to be approved by a judge.

But the money will not heal the wounds left behind on that night.

“No amount of compensation will ever replace my father’s life,” Eliana Pinckney told WSOC. Her father, Sen. Clementa Pinckney, was killed.

She said she will use the settlement to help cement her father’s legacy.

“We cannot bring back those nine victims. We cannot erase the scars that those survivors have,” Attorney Bakari Sellers told WSOC.

Sellers told the AP the total settlement — $88 million — is symbolic as 88 is frequently associated with white supremacy and is said to be the number of rounds Roof took with him to the shooting.

Roof was sentenced in 2017 to death for a federal hate crime, the first person to have that punishment given, the AP reported.

Earlier this year, a federal appeals court upheld the sentence, the AP reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bahZJ_0cfcv62q00
Dylann Roof FILE - This June 18, 2015, file photo, provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office shows Dylann Roof. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, upheld Roof's conviction and sentence on federal death row for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond affirmed Roof's conviction and sentence in the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) (Uncredited/AP)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Noose Displayed at Capitol Insurrection in FBI's Custody

A noose seen hanging from a gallows outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection is in the custody of federal agents. As rioters bludgeoned, beat and berated police inside the Capitol and out, a gallows with a bright orange noose was erected as marauders screamed, “Hang Mike Pence.”
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Rolling Stone

Judge Ordered Jan. 6 Rioter Not to Associate with Proud Boys. He Then Spoke at Rally Attended by Proud Boys

Even though a judge ordered a Jan. 6 defendant not to associate with the extremist group the Proud Boys, he spoke at the Justice for J6 rally in September where more than a dozen members of the group were in attendance. Micajah Jackson, a Marine veteran who admitted to the FBI he stormed the Capitol, spoke at the September 26th Justice for J6 rally (which was much smaller than the original Jan. 6 rally) in support of defendants charged with crimes related to the insurrection, CNN’s KFile reported Saturday. According to videos and photos obtained by CNN, Jackson can be seen...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Army Kicks Out Hitler Mustache-Wearing Solider Who Allegedly Breached Capitol, Says Report

A far-right fanatic who liked to wear a Hitler mustache has reportedly been kicked out of the U.S. Army after officials learned about his alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an Army sergeant who worked part-time as a human-resources as a civilian contractor at a naval base in New Jersey up until May of this year. However, according to The Washington Post, he’s since been demoted and given an other-than-honorable discharge, bringing an end to his military career. Hale-Cusanelli has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the Capitol and harassing police officers during the Capitol riot. Following his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli’s colleagues told Navy investigators that he held extreme racist views and likes to wear Hitler mustache at work. One sailor alleged that Hale-Cusanelli once said that, if he were a Nazi, “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.” His lawyer didn’t comment on the claims.
MILITARY
The Independent

Dylann Roof: Mass killer suffers setback in legal bid to avoid execution for hate crime

The first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime in the US lost his latest bid to avoid execution for the murder of nine black church members in South Carolina.A federal appeals court denied a request by Dylann Roof to reconsider its recusal from an appeal of his conviction for the 2015 mass murder.Defence attorneys wanted judges who recused themselves in May to reinstate themselves for his petition of a new hearing.With a rule prohibiting judges from other jurisdictions, Mr Roof’s lawyers wrote “no judges exist to consider” the petition, depriving him of “a critical level of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylann Roof
Person
Bakari Sellers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Fbi#The Justice Department#Wsoc#The Associated Press#Ap
Deadline

Bad Night For Joe Biden As Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia; New Jersey Governor Wants “Every Vote” Counted In Tight Race

SEVENTH UPDAE, 9:41 PM PT: “This is the announcement that Joe Biden will not be happy to hear and shows how incredibly divided this country is,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper as the cable newser called the Virginia gubernatorial election for Republican Glenn Youngkin. While Democrat Terry McAuliffe has not yet conceded his latest bid for his old job, CNN followed MSNBC in pegging Youngkin as the Old Dominion’s new chief executive just before 9:30 PM PT. The Associated Press called the race for Youngkin at 9:37 PM PT. In a trend that was pretty clear for most of the night, Youngkin...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Atlantic

What the Republican Win in Virginia Means for the Country

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial election was about schools. It wasn’t about Donald Trump, or inflation, or defunding the police, or Medicare for All, or President Joe Biden’s infrastructure agenda. It wasn’t really about critical race theory or transgender rights—though those issues shaded the situation a bit by highlighting anxieties surrounding the education system. Fundamentally, the contest was about schools—specifically, how many parents remain frustrated by the way public schools have handled the coronavirus pandemic.
VIRGINIA STATE
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Independent

Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
58K+
Followers
71K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy