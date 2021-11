HOUSTON — The Astros and Jose Altuve are in Atlanta for Game 3 of the World Series. But Altuve Avenue and Astros Boulevard are in Deer Park…at least for now. Up until Thursday morning, that same intersection was where Atlanta Street and George Avenue met. But during a Houston-Atlanta World Series, that just wasn’t sitting well with the people who lived near the crossroads.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO