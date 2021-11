Both the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos are dealing with injuries entering their Thursday Night Football matchup but, it’s far more worse on one side. The Browns will already be without Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They are decimated up front on the offensive line as well. However, there is some help coming to the rescue. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, star wide receiver Jarvis Landry is coming off of injured reserve and is good to go for Thursday night.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO