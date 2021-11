On Sunday, The Sun published a front-page article entitled “Vax mandates create conflict with defiant workers.” This article, along with all the other reporting on COVID vaccine refusers, makes me more than sad; it makes me frustrated and angry. It is time for the large majority of Americans who understand the issue of COVID and the vaccine to stand up and be heard. We are tired of having to alter so many aspects of our lives, such as travel and family get-togethers, because of the minority of Americans who refuse to do what it takes to stop this deadly pandemic.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO