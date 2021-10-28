CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Delta is introducing hands-free facial recognition technology to quicken the security process ahead of the busy holiday season - see how it works

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJVRG_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

  • Delta Air Lines is launching facial recognition technology at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
  • The program will be offered to Delta's TSA PreCheck passengers traveling domestically from Atlanta.
  • The technology will allow passengers to check luggage, pass through security, and board the aircraft hands-free.
The US is reopening its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on November 8 and airlines are preparing for the busiest holiday season since the pandemic.

Source: Delta Air Lines

To quicken the curb-to-gate process at its hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta Air Lines has partnered with the Transportation Security Administration to create an all-new airport experience for domestic travelers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNK7U_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

In November, Delta will roll out a one-of-a-kind facial recognition technology dedicated to domestic travel out of its Atlanta hub, building upon its biometric systems already in place for international passengers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqGGJ_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

The facial recognition program allows Delta's TSA PreCheck passengers to use a dedicated bag drop lobby, pass through the security checkpoint, and board their aircraft all using their "digital identity," allowing eligible travelers to move through the airport hands-free and device-free.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONmJn_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

The digital identity is made up of the passenger's SkyMiles member number, passport number, and Known Traveler Number, which is received after enrolling in TSA PreCheck.

Source: Delta Air Lines

"We want to give our customers more time to enjoy travel by unlocking simplified, seamless, and efficient experiences from end to end," said Delta's vice president of brand experience design Byron Merritt. "The launch of Atlanta's express lobby and bag drop is the latest step in our commitment to listening and innovating for our customers."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21EKE6_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

The new facial recognition system starts at Delta's unique bag drop lobby, which is the first of its kind and set up with automated, self-serve bag drop machines. The lobby is located next to the ride-share drop-off area at the lower level of the Domestic South Terminal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSgXA_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

To participate in the program, TSA PreCheck passengers must save their digital identity information to their profile and opt-in on the Fly Delta app when checking into their flight. This enables them to use any touchless facial-scan kiosk in the bag drop lobby.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HxyI_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

According to Delta, once a passenger looks at the camera, "their image is encrypted, stripped of biographic information and sent to U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) facial biometric matching service via a secure channel."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSCzh_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Once the CBP verifies the traveler's identity, it will send a message back to the kiosk allowing the customer to continue. It will also print a bag tag for them to attach to their luggage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5Kgd_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

The traveler can then drop their bag on the conveyor belt. According to Delta, the process quickens the time it takes to check a bag by more than two minutes by allowing passengers to skip the line at the main check-in area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MY5D_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

After dropping off luggage, passengers can make the short walk to the domestic security checkpoint and use facial recognition to pass through, negating the need to show a boarding pass or ID.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28W4qe_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Passengers will use the dedicated TSA PreCheck line and maintain the benefits of the trusted traveler program, like keeping liquids and laptops in carry-on bags.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Cvda_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

At the gate, the customer will scan their face for the last time to board the plane, with no boarding pass required. In Atlanta, gates T1-T8 will be the first to offer the facial recognition scan at Atlanta.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQERG_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport rolled out a similar program in February, with its dedicated bag drop lobby opening later this fall. Face-enabled boarding will be available at gates A10 and A12 at the airport.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kraGm_0cfcu2Y900
Delta facial recognition technology

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

How facial recognition will change the way you travel

Delta Air Lines and the TSA are rolling out facial recognition software at Atlanta’s Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport. NBC News’ Tom Costello takes us there for a closer look at what fliers can expect as the technology will soon be in airports across the country. Oct. 26, 2021.
TRAVEL
Sand Hills Express

Delta Air Lines testing new facial recognition technology at airports

Delta Air Lines expects 2.5 million passengers to move through the Atlanta airport during the Thanksgiving period. Ahead of the holiday rush, Delta is testing new facial recognition technology to reduce the time it takes between arriving at the airport and getting passengers in their seats. The company’s senior vice...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Delta Air Lines Source#Known Traveler Number
ClickOnDetroit.com

Delta rolls out facial recognition-enabled TSA checkpoint at Atlanta terminal

Delta Airlines is rolling out a new way to get through TSA at their terminal in Atlanta -- and it’s has to do with your face. Traveling through checkpoints will be quicker for Delta customers enrolled in TSA PreCheck starting next month with the expansion of new facial recognition capabilities, the airline said, as well as the opening of the first-ever Delta-TSA PreCheck express lobby and bag drop.
LIFESTYLE
wwnytv.com

Delta launching facial recognition tech trial at Atlanta airport

(CNN) - With more people flying, airport travelers are once again seeing delays, cancelations and long lines, but new technology could cut down waiting times at security checkpoints. For the first time, your next flight could be unlocked by facial recognition technology, starting at bag check, going through security and...
LIFESTYLE
KTLA

American Airlines reports hundreds of delays and canceled flights, a repeat of Southwest issues earlier this month

American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights Sunday for a third straight day as it struggled with staffing shortages and upended weekend plans for tens of thousands of travelers. By late afternoon Sunday, American had canceled more than 900 flights — one-third of its schedule for the day — after scrapping nearly 900 flights over the […]
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
TravelPulse

Number of Flights to Hawaii Increases Ahead of Holiday Season

Hawaiian Airlines is expanding its nonstop flights between the Hawaiian islands and the West Coast of the U.S. ahead of what is expected to become a busy holiday travel season for the state. Service between Honolulu (HNL) and Seattle (SEA) and San Francisco (SFO) will be expanded to offer two...
HAWAII STATE
CBS San Francisco

American Airline Mass Cancellations Raise Concerns About Upcoming Holiday Travel Season

SFO (KPIX) — Mass flight cancellations from American Airlines on Monday were still creating headaches for Bay Area travelers in what could be a preview of trouble to come this holiday season. Over the weekend, cancellation mayhem stranded thousands of American Airline travelers across the country. The good news? With November here and the Thanksgiving holiday looming, there are more flights available than anytime during the pandemic. “We’ve recovered a little over half of our pre-pandemic activity levels and we expect that to continue during this holiday travel season,” said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel. “Traditionally summer is the peak period for us,...
TRAVEL
Axios Denver

DIA is shifting security TSA lines to combat high passenger volume

Denver International Airport officials are cracking down to address the snaking security lines that have made the facility the focus of unflattering headlines lately.What's happening: Starting Tuesday, the airport is switching up its Transportation Security Administration checkpoints to shorten travelers' preflight wait times.The reshuffling follows decisions from TSA and DIA leaders to do "a comprehensive review of the security checkpoint operations," TSA officials said in a statement.What it looks like:Regular boarding pass holders should head to DIA's south checkpoint on Level 5 and Concourse A bridge on Level 6 for general screening.TSA PreCheck passengers or travelers with premium flyer status...
DENVER, CO
Business Insider

I prefer to fly low-cost carriers like Spirit and Frontier over major airlines - here's how I avoid the extra fees for tickets, luggage, and food

Low-cost carriers offer an a-la-carte business model that charges for extra amenities like luggage and seats. The surprise fees can frustrate passengers, but knowing what to expect can help avoid last-minute expenses. Customers can save money by buying tickets at the airport and booking add-ons in advance. Budget carriers like...
TRAVEL
Business Insider

Deloitte: Holiday Travel Cleared for Take Off, but COVID-19 Continues to Impact the Journey

After more than a year and half of the pandemic, the holiday travel season will get a strong start with 3 in 10 of all trips Americans plan to take slated for Thanksgiving. Over the course of the holiday travel season, two-thirds of travelers will fly and/or stay in paid lodging. Over half (58%) of travelers say they expect to spend about the same on travel as they did in 2019, and 1 in 5 will spend significantly more, driven by higher-income households.
TRAVEL
Best Life

Another Major Airline Just Canceled 2,000 Flights—Here's Why

It was another tough weekend for airplane travelers. As a result of major challenges across the aviation industry, thousands more passengers were left stranded in airports across the country, flooding customer service channels and bottlenecking in terminals amid widespread frustration. One airline ended up canceling about 10 percent of its flights over a four-day period. Read on to find out more about what caused the latest round of air travel disruption.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Delta CEO Warns Travelers to Prepare for This, Starting Nov. 8

After a long year and a half of mainly staying put, people are beginning to travel at pre-pandemic levels once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), almost 2 million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Oct. 25, doubling the number seen on the same date the previous year and falling short of 2019's numbers by approximately 300,000 travelers, The Washington Post reports. But even as people begin to take to the skies again, the CEO of Delta Airlines warned that those traveling in the coming weeks should prepare themselves for a different experience when they reach the airport. Read on to see what you can expect before you take off.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Business Insider

275K+
Followers
19K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy