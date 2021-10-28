CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Talent Strategy Team’ Grows At CBS News and Stations

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew leadership for talent strategy at CBS News and Stations that its leaders believe “will enhance the organization’s recruitment and development” has been named by its presidents and co-heads, Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon. The appointments are effective November 1. The changes involve CBS News SVP Laurie Orlando, who...

Radio Business Report

Eight TV Owner Groups Sign On With VUit

A subscription-free, ad-supported national streaming video service backed by Gray Television has signed what it calls “major agreements” with eight station groups and independent TV station owners. The deal brings local programming and content from 71 over-the-air stations to the VUit platform. New partners include Hearst Television, Cox Media Group,...
Laredo Morning Times

CBS News Shakes Up Talent Relations Ahead of Contract Talks With Top Anchors

CBS News is recalibrating its talent relations efforts as it faces key contract-renewal talks next year with Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, the network’s two most visible anchors. Alison Pepper, a longtime CBS News executive who spent about two decades at the ViacomCBS news unit at “60 Minutes” and in...
Journal Inquirer

Rumors surround CBS news anchor Norah O'Donnell

These rumors were bound to start sooner or later, but the buzz surrounding CBS lead news anchor Norah O’Donnell’s future is starting to get louder. There are three good reasons why O’Donnell may be on slippery footing as the face of CBS News. Her newscast, “The CBS Evening News,” is...
AdWeek

CBS News and Stations Presents 2021 Election Coverage Plans

CBS is the next network to release its multi-platform coverage plans for Election Day 2021. The network’s live coverage on streaming officially begins at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 2. CBS Mornings and the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will deliver the latest news surrounding Election Day from...
AdWeek

CBS TV Stations Group Creates Community Roles to Connect With Viewers

In an attempt to better connect with viewers, president and co-head of CBS News and Television Stations Wendy McMahon has created new roles at locally owned stations. The company is establishing Executive Producers, Impacting Communities roles in 13 markets where the station group produces local newscasts, including in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and San Francisco. The producers, who will report to news directors at their stations, will be asked to develop a “more grassroots relationship” with local markets so the station group can report on news at the neighborhood level, McMahon said.
AdWeek

Report: CBS Evening News May Make Anchor Change

The New York Post is reporting that Norah O’Donnell is “in danger of losing the top spot at CBS Evening News.”. The Post’s Alexandra Steigrad writes: “The 47-year-old news anchor—who muscled her way into the evening slot in 2019 as she fled a reportedly strained relationship with co-host Gayle King on CBS This Morning—now stands vulnerable to the network’s bean counters as her ratings have stayed stubbornly stuck in third place, according to sources close to the situation.”
tvtechnology.com

CBS TV Stations Launches EPIC Community Journalism Effort

NEW YORK—As part of a plan to develop better grassroots contacts in diverse local communities and to create content on a neighborhood level, Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations has sent a memo to staff outlining plans to improve their community journalism by hiring Executive Producers of Impacting Communities (EPIC) in the 13 markets where the station group produces local newscasts.
Radio Business Report

These Two TV Stations’ Licenses Have Expired

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On August 2, television stations located in Illinois and Wisconsin were required to file applications for license renewal for terms expiring on December 1. Two stations failed to do so.
Primetimer

Report: Norah O'Donnell is in danger of losing her CBS Evening News job

O'Donnell, who has been anchor of CBS Evening News since July 2019, "now stands vulnerable to the network’s bean counters as her ratings have stayed stubbornly stuck in third place, the New York Post's Alexandra Steigrad reports, adding: "Insiders likewise pointed to O’Donnell’s hefty pay package that is in the ballpark of $8 million a year and a three-year contract that’s slated to expire next spring. She faces the possible heave-ho after CBS shelled out millions to move the evening broadcast to Washington, DC, from New York City to accommodate O’Donnell and her husband, chef Geoff Tracy, and their three children." Steigrad says new CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani has begun work to replace O'Donnell and move CBS Evening News back to New York City. Khemlani denied a potential move or anchor shakeup, telling The Post: “There are no plans to move the Evening News from Washington. Norah’s presence in Washington has elevated the CBS Evening News’ coverage on all fronts – politics, breaking news, to big interviews including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen just last week. Her reporting on the military and domestic abuse has won awards and changed policies in Washington. And in addition to making headlines, the program is gaining audience share.”
Deadline

CBS TV Stations Back Bay Area Reporter Betty Yu After “Horrific, Racist Comments” By Conservative YouTube Host

CBS TV Stations boss Jennifer Mitchell is offering her and the company’s “full support” to a San Francisco on-air reporter after an asinine and racist attack today by a conservative YouTube host Just back online after a one-week suspension from the Google-owned platform for violating YouTube’s hate speech policy in a tirade against the trans community, Steven Crowder today used a segment on In-N-Out Burger shuttering their only Bay Area outlet over vaccination status requirement to mock and belittle KPIX 5’s Betty Yu. The ViacomCBS executive wasn’t having any of it from the repeatedly decried Louder With Crowder host. “CBS Television Stations and...
cbs19news

CBS News: Youngkin projected to win

NEW YORK (CBS19 NEWS) -- CBS News projects that Glenn Youngkin will be the next governor of Virginia. The race has been very close in the last few weeks, with multiple polls showing Youngkin, the Republican, statistically tied with Democrat Terry McAuliffe. The Associated Press reports Youngkin is the first...
The Hollywood Reporter

Snapchat Inks Deal With NBCUniversal to Use Audio From ‘SNL,’ ‘The Office’ and More (Exclusive)

Snapchat has reached a deal with NBCUniversal that will bring audio clips from hit films and TV shows like Bridesmaids, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Back to the Future, Shrek and Saturday Night Live to the social platform. In addition to music, Snapchatters will now be able to add audio clips from popular titles in NBCU’s catalog to their snaps. Users who receive a snap from a friend using the NBCU audio will be given the option to swipe up to view more information about the movie or show, as well as a link to access the title from whichever streaming platform it is available...
Radio Business Report

NATPE Miami is Back. In-Person Protocols are In Place.

MIAMI BEACH — In late January 2020, the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) successfully staged its NATPE Miami conference. Even as concerns over the COVID-19 virus grew across Asia, there was little worry that a pandemic would sweep across North America. Now, two years later, NATPE Miami is...
9to5Mac

Former president of ESPN signs first look content deal with Apple TV+

Former ESPN president John Skipper and ESPN presenter Dan Le Batard have today signed a content deal with Apple TV+, under their ‘Meadowlark’ banner. The production company will create documentary films and unscripted series for Apple’s streaming service. The announcement was first reported by Deadline. To date, Apple TV+ has...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Former KSDK reporter Louie now at Atlanta's CBS station

Onward and upward appears to be the direction former KSDK (Channel 5) anchor/reporter Savannah Louie has taken. After readers contacted this bureau upon noticing last month that Louie was no longer on local newscasts, it has been uncovered that Louie left town at the end of August to begin reporting for WCGL (Channel 46), the CBS network affiliate in Atlanta.
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Schools Guest Co-Host Michele Tafoya: 'White People Need to Step Up!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Michele Tafoya should probably stick to sportscasting. On Tuesday morning, the NFL sideline reporter sat down for her first of two days as The View guest co-host, and she quickly sent the show spiraling with comments about COVID-19, "culture wars," and teaching children about racism. Tafoya's bizarre asides were repeatedly shut down by Whoopi Goldberg, who suggested the guest co-host was being willfully obtuse about major topics of the day, particularly systemic racism. "You know — you live in the United States," said the longtime moderator, her voice dripping with disdain. "You know that color of the skin has been mattering to people for years."
blavity.com

Whoopi Goldberg Had To Gather Sports Reporter Michele Tafoya On-Air And Remind Her That Race Indeed Does Matter

Things got tense during Tuesday's episode of The View. Michele Tafoya appeared as a guest host on the show though she may not be returning after being gathered by Whoopi Goldberg. As the hosts debated whether critical race theory should be taught in schools, Tafoya challenged the idea, sharing an anecdote about her son and his friends of different races who eventually all separated to find other friends within their "affinity groups."
