‘Talent Strategy Team’ Grows At CBS News and Stations

O'Donnell, who has been anchor of CBS Evening News since July 2019, "now stands vulnerable to the network’s bean counters as her ratings have stayed stubbornly stuck in third place, the New York Post's Alexandra Steigrad reports, adding: "Insiders likewise pointed to O’Donnell’s hefty pay package that is in the ballpark of $8 million a year and a three-year contract that’s slated to expire next spring. She faces the possible heave-ho after CBS shelled out millions to move the evening broadcast to Washington, DC, from New York City to accommodate O’Donnell and her husband, chef Geoff Tracy, and their three children." Steigrad says new CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani has begun work to replace O'Donnell and move CBS Evening News back to New York City. Khemlani denied a potential move or anchor shakeup, telling The Post: “There are no plans to move the Evening News from Washington. Norah’s presence in Washington has elevated the CBS Evening News’ coverage on all fronts – politics, breaking news, to big interviews including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen just last week. Her reporting on the military and domestic abuse has won awards and changed policies in Washington. And in addition to making headlines, the program is gaining audience share.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO