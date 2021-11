FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — TheatreSquared has announced it will be lifting certain COVID-19 entry requirements for guests at the end of this month. In late August, the number of COVID-19 cases was on the rise in our area. Because of the spike in cases, TheatreSquared expanded requirements for attending the theatre through Oct. 31, including either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

