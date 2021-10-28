Social Media Expo JAX 2021

In the modern era, activism is more accessible than ever. If you care about a cause or want serious change to happen, it’s possible to get your ideas out there and become a part of a larger movement. Of course, the most impactful forms of activism come from work in the real world, such as volunteering or donating money to an important cause. With the rise in infographics and social media based movements, it is important, Bluff reader, to note the difference that real-world work and digital activism have.
