The InFOCUS Podcast: Michael Lee, LPTV Broadcasters Assn.

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 5 days ago

Increasing its visibility on Capitol Hill, as its Members gain the attention of more investors than ever, is a key first effort for the recently launched LPTV Broadcasters Association. From new construction permit regulations enacted...

www.rbr.com

Radio Business Report

‘Talent Strategy Team’ Grows At CBS News and Stations

New leadership for talent strategy at CBS News and Stations that its leaders believe “will enhance the organization’s recruitment and development” has been named by its presidents and co-heads, Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon. The appointments are effective November 1. The changes involve CBS News SVP Laurie Orlando, who will...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

The Executive Decision: Attendance at Forecast 2022

Radio and television executives have had few opportunities to share their perspectives, projections, and visions for the broadcast industry in-person for the last 18 months. That’s one primary reason why Forecast 2022 is the C-Suite Event of the Year — with attendance from radio and TV’s top leaders confirmed. Will...
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

A Major Channel Shift Is Coming To Sirius XM

“We’re shuffling a few things around to make room for even more great content.”. That’s how the SiriusXM Listener Care center explains a significant realignment of some of its music channels — a move that will put an end to its “50s on 5” and “60s on 6” channels with their relocation far up the channel lineup.
ENTERTAINMENT
Radio Business Report

Impressions and Radio: Perfect Together

There is a way to buy radio advertising that is thousands of times better than using ratings points. What, pray tell, could that possibly be? The Southern California Broadcasters’ Association (SBCA) has the answer, thanks to a study conducted for the advocacy group by Nielsen — the very company delivering audience measurement via Nielsen Audio ratings every month to local radio.

