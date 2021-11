Charles McKinley Williams, 34, of Lehigh Acres, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced, to 20 years in prison, for one count of Carjacking. He was also sentenced to 15 years for one count of Aggravated Battery, and 5 years in prison for Grand Theft Over $750 and Criminal Mischief – $1,000 or more. He was sentenced as a Habitual Felony Offender. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO