56 year old Richard Rich was a 15 year John Deere employee. On Wednesday, Mr Rich was walking a picket line in front of the John Deere Distribution Center in Milan when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. Mr Rich was identified on Wednesday afternoon by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. According to the Coroner’s report, Mr Rich suffered multiple traumatic chest injuries which are listed as his cause of death. The incident remains under investigation by the Milan Police Department and the Moline Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team.

MILAN, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO