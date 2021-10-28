Poland coach Sousa tests positive for COVID-19

There is a more valuable commodity than winning in football for an increasing sphere of fan and that is the “told you so”. This phenomenon is weirdly more pronounced the more successful a team are, when the opportunity to pull out those three words is limited.So when the chance does materialise, you better believe it is maximised. Which leads us to Liverpool, their ravaged midfield, and the screams of “should have brought in a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum”.“Told you so!”Perhaps it didn’t help that the Merseysiders recruited their new first choice a summer early in Thiago to evolve the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO