CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poland coach Sousa tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's soccer federation says national team coach Paulo Sousa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at his home in...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jordan Henderson urges Liverpool fans to give Luis Suarez a ‘nice reception’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits Luis Suarez played a big role in his own career and believes the former Reds striker deserves the appreciation of Anfield.The Atletico Madrid player returns to his former home in the Champions League on Wednesday and looks set to start with Antoine Griezmann suspended.His only other previous visit as an opponent was for the famous 4-0 semi-final comeback against Barcelona when the circumstances of the occasion did not lend themselves to a warm reception either before or after the game.Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool between 2011 and 2014 and was the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jose Mourinho accepts the blame for Roma’s Europa League humbling

Jose Mourinho took responsibility after his Roma side suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat against Norwegians Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League. It is the first time in Mourinho’s long and trophy-laden managerial career that one of his teams has conceded six goals in a game. Bodo/Glimt are the reigning Norwegian...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Sousa
Person
Matty Cash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Portuguese#Ap
The Independent

Sam Johnstone: West Brom to ramp up contract talks with England international

West Brom will ramp up contract talks with Sam Johnstone in January to convince the England international to stay.The goalkeeper’s deal expires at the end of the season and he is reportedly attracting interest from Southampton West Ham and Tottenham.Albion are third in the Sky Bet Championship, nine points behind leaders Bournemouth ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Hull.Boss Valerien Ismael said: “From January we will start to go more intensively in the discussion but at the moment we’re all focused on the pitch, on the performances.“We know what we have to do to give ourselves a good position...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo: Help or hindrance for Man Utd?

Manchester United's re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be a no-brainer -- the galvanising return of a club great with the swagger of a proven winner and guaranteed goals. - Attacking blueprint - Ronaldo's return to United after he appeared to be on he brink of joining rivals Manchester City forced Solskjaer to rewrite his attacking blueprint.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Malmo vs Chelsea: Five things we learned as Hakim Ziyech’s strike earns narrow Champions League win

Chelsea were made to work for a narrow victory over Malmo in the Champions League.Hakim Ziyech’s strike in the second half proved decisive as Thomas Tuchel’s side secured a 1-0 win in Sweden.The Blues had plenty of opportunities to win by a far greater scoreline, however, with Kai Havertz missing two clear chances when being played through on goal in either half.Despite a late flurry of pressure from the hosts, Edouard Mendy was untroubled in the Chelsea goal as the European champions kept another clean sheet.Here are five things we learned from the group stage fixture.Chelsea frustrated in front of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘Not a school trip’: Philippe Clement insists Club Brugge ‘will fight really hard’ to shock Man City

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement insists his side are not on a school trip as they prepare to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.The Belgian side, thrashed 5-1 by City a fortnight ago, face a tough task in Wednesday’s return Champions League Group A fixture at the Etihad Stadium.Despite that last result, Brugge still have a healthy four points from their three games so far and Clement is adamant his side are not in England for the ride.“I never start from a scenario thinking we cannot get any points,” said Clement at his pre-match press conference. “That is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hakim Ziyech keeps Chelsea’s Champions League defence on track with victory at Malmo

Chelsea remain on course to reach the Champions League knock-out phase after Hakim Ziyech struck in the second half against Malmo to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory.The Blues attacker tapped home after a wonderful cross by Callum Hudson-Odoi who continued his encouraging recent form to help Thomas Tuchel’s side clinch a third win in Group H.With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner still sidelined, Ziyech stepped up for the holders in a much tougher game than the first meeting with the Swedish side which ended 4-0.Tuchel made three changes for the clash at Eleda Stadion, with Reece James and Ben...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Happy Halloween and Marcus Rashford’s birthday – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.HalloweenComing to a screen near you for #Halloween2021... pic.twitter.com/5Iz0m22Bqt— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 31, 2021'Tis the season for SCARING with @bmeado9! 🤣 👻 💀#HappyHalloween2021 everyone... pic.twitter.com/rVTeAmdcJp— Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 31, 2021FootballMarcus Rashford celebrated his birthday.This is 2️⃣4️⃣🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/AdRDM6t3lt— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 31, 2021A role model on and off the pitch 👑Happy 24th birthday to one of our own, @MarcusRashford! 🥳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Yb9EFvBbK2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2021Happy...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jos Buttler says Jason Roy helped inspire his blistering knock against Australia

Jos Buttler believes the influential presence of England team-mate Jason Roy and an enjoyable practice session on the eve of their T20 World Cup against Australia were the twin catalysts for his electrifying knock on Saturday.Buttler put the old enemy to the sword with a dizzying 71 not out from 32 balls as England’s made light of a target of 126 to claim a third commanding win in the Super 12s that has put them on the brink of reaching the semi-finals.Australia possess a vaunted bowling attack but England raced to 66 for none after the powerplay, with Roy shuffling...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool light in midfield but problems lie elsewhere ahead of Atletico Madrid meeting

There is a more valuable commodity than winning in football for an increasing sphere of fan and that is the “told you so”. This phenomenon is weirdly more pronounced the more successful a team are, when the opportunity to pull out those three words is limited.So when the chance does materialise, you better believe it is maximised. Which leads us to Liverpool, their ravaged midfield, and the screams of “should have brought in a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum”.“Told you so!”Perhaps it didn’t help that the Merseysiders recruited their new first choice a summer early in Thiago to evolve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Russia in BJK Cup semis, eliminates defending champ France

PRAGUE -- Russia eliminated defending champion France to become the first nation to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Wednesday. After sweeping Canada 3-0 the previous day, Russia needed only one win from the best-of-three match against France to advance from Group A. It could rely...
TENNIS
The Independent

Hakim Ziyech eager to kick on and establish himself at Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech believes he can still become an integral player for Chelsea despite struggling to find consistency since his move to west London.The Morocco international grabbed the only goal of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Malmo to earn the holders a 1-0 win in Sweden.It was Ziyech’s second goal of the campaign and first since he sustained a shoulder injury in the Uefa Super Cup against Villarreal in August. Injuries have blighted his time at Stamford Bridge so far but the 28-year-old has not lost belief.“Yeah, I am trying to be important for the team, with goals and assists,” the former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
126K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy