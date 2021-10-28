Snohomish High School on lockdown

Police lights, file photo Police lights, file photo (KIRO 7 News)

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies are at Snohomish High School, which is in lockdown.

At 10:54 a.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that deputies are investigating a report that information seen on social media indicated there may be a weapon on campus.

Deputies said it is not believed that there is any threat of immediate danger.

As of 11:45 a.m., deputies remained at the scene investigating and the school remained in lockdown.

Deputies said they believe the information was generated from social media and was not specific to Snohomish High School.

