Scott Frost Shares Encouraging Update On Adrian Martinez

By Dan Lyons
 5 days ago
Nebraska football’s bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. Last week, coming off of the team’s latest disappointing close loss, 30-23 at Minnesota, Scott Frost revealed that quarterback Adrian Martinez had been “playing a little beat up.”. Frost attributed some of Martinez’s early game struggles to jitters...

Fremont Tribune

Husker QB Adrian Martinez says he won't think about his future until after season; 'All attention on Purdue'

Nebraska is two-thirds of the way through its regular season and, unless the program wins three of its final four games, the season may well be finished in a month. All but eight of the Huskers’ scholarship players have eligibility remaining after this year, but many of them are going to have decisions to make about whether to return to NU, declare for the NFL Draft or perhaps try to play elsewhere.
NFL
Adrian Martinez responds to questions about health, return to Nebraska in 2022

Nebraska is coming off a bye-week, and Huskers head coach Scott Frost has been getting ready to host a back-and-forth Purdue team. But on the social media front, questions have been circulating about Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez and his readiness to play. Frost said Martinez will be a “full-go” for the game with the Boilermakers, despite not being 100% against the Gophers.
NEBRASKA STATE
Chatelain: The lost opportunities and unbelievability of Scott Frost's one-score losses

Why would you even consider reading this column? Don’t you have flowers to pick? Puppies to pet? Grandchildren to call?. Why would you spend five minutes of your day reflecting on Scott Frost’s 5-17 record in games decided by eight points or fewer? Among Power Five schools, only North Carolina has lost more than 12 — the Tar Heels are 7-14 in one-score games since August 2018.
COLLEGE SPORTS
3 Thoughts on Nebraska’s 28-23 Loss To Purdue

Nebraska dropped to 3-6 and 1-5 in Big Ten play Saturday with a demoralizing 28-23 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, which improved to 5-3, and 3-2 in the Big Ten. Nebraska will return to Memorial Stadium next week as it hosts the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0), who are playing No. 20 Penn State on Saturday night. If the Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions, they’d be riding a six-game win streak since that early-season loss to No. 12 Oregon.
NEBRASKA STATE
Frost on Husker situation at the bye, Martinez health, other injuries

Husker head coach Scott Frost had a mid-week meeting with the media during the bye. It was a fairly lengthy discussion compared to some of these get-togethers, with Frost speaking for about 13 minutes about the state of his team, injuries and other matters with Nebraska 3-5 and needing winning jolt to make a bowl game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm previews clash with Nebraska, QB Adrian Martinez

Ahead of this Saturday’s matchup with Nebraska, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talked about Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. “Well, Adrian Martinez has been there a long time it seems like, and he's big, he's strong, he's athletic,” Brohm said. “He has the ability to throw the ball when they need to, but he can run around and make plays. All the different things they do with the zone read and the power read and getting him on the edge and really his scrambling ability when plays break down is probably even where he's most dangerous, and that's where you've got to have guys there with their eyes on him waiting for him and able to tackle him because he'll hurt you running the football. At least half of those are on pass plays that aren't open and he goes and makes a play. It'll be tough for us. We didn't do a good job against him last year, so we'll have to have a better plan.”
NEBRASKA STATE
2021 MadFriars Pitcher of the Year: Adrian Martinez

At the beginning of the year, right-hander Adrian Martinez was listed at the back end of the Double-A San Antonio Missions’ rotation and not even really sure he would get regular starts after some of the more known pitching prospects were fully healthy. Martinez, 24, ended the year in Triple-A...
MLB
Nebraska, Scott Frost are Running Out of Time to Find the Answer

Scott Frost will have been fired 37 times over by the time you read this. Those preaching patience even up until Saturday seemed to feel like a 28-23 loss to Purdue was the beginning of the end. It remains to be seen what Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts thinks. What we do know is Frost will get a chance, at the bare minimum, to coach out his team’s final three games. Maybe Nebraska catches fire. Maybe this all gets worse. If Alberts is still asking questions, it’s not a good sign that Frost seems out of answers.
NEBRASKA STATE
Padding the Stats: Martinez, Frost and What-Ifs

Nebraska has found so many different ways to lose games this year. Against Illinois in week zero, it was a little of everything. Against Oklahoma, the kicking game let Nebraska down. The next week against Michigan State, it was special teams again with the punters. Against Michigan, the defense wasn’t able to hold on to a fourth-quarter lead after a second-half rally by the offense. Against Minnesota, the defense took the first half off and the offense couldn’t pick up the slack.
COLLEGE SPORTS
