Sinclair Selects its Next Boise Leader

Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, was one of the two victims who tragically lost their lives in a senseless act of gun violence at the Boise Townsquare Mall on Monday. A GoFundMe was set up by the brothers and sisters of Roberto to help cover the costs necessary to bring Roberto's body back to Mexico for a proper funeral and burial. Padilla Argüelles was a truck driver who lived part of the year in Rupert, Idaho, and the other part of the year in Zacatecas, Mexico. According to the Idaho Statesman, he was planning to return to Mexico in just two weeks before he was fatally shot. He was at the mall on Monday afternoon shopping for gifts for his family.

BOISE, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO