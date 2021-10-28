Las Cruces officer-involved shooting under investigation, police say man pointed gun at officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces is under investigation as police say a man pointed a firearm at officers resulting in officers shooting at the man.

The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPS) says the shooting happened on Wednesday after police responded to 2800 block of Huntington Drive to reports of a suspicious male at 3:30 p.m.

Police say the man, identified as 30-year-old Kevin Amaral pointed a firearm at officers and then fled on foot.

Amaral was located nearby away, along the 2900 block of Huntington Drive and that’s when officers fired at Amaral and found a handgun once taking him into custody. Amaral was taken to the hospital and has since been discharged.

Amaral is being charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer, and Negligent use of a Deadly Weapon.

The LCPS officials say the shooting is being investigated by multiple agencies including the New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State University Police.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.