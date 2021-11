Before becoming a Kansas Jayhawk via the transfer portal, Remy Martin found himself inside Allen Fieldhouse four years ago as a true freshman point guard for Arizona State. Instead of succumbing to the pressure of playing in front of a hostile crowd on the road, Martin soaked it all in and performed better than he had all season. The Burbank, California native tallied a career high 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting and had five steals to knock off the No. 2 Jayhawks 95-85.

