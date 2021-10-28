CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Stimulus Check? More Direct Payments Are Going Out in These States

By Jason Lemon
 5 days ago
More than 1 million stimulus payments will be sent out in California in the coming...

Martha Allred
5d ago

and what about the disabled people that can't catch up on there bills

PennLive.com

Stimulus checks: Will there be relief in 2022?

Stimulus checks have become a hot-button topic in 2021. Firstly, the newly elected President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into effect on Thursday, March 11, granting Americans the third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 per eligible individual. Though many have wondered if there will be...
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Checks Critical For This Reason

Americans have been clamoring for a fourth stimulus check from the federal government to no avail, but a new study could reveal just why a new round of checks might actually be not just beneficial, but critical for some of the lowest-income Americans still suffering from the COVID-19 Pandemic. A...
Asbury Park Press

State launches one-time cash benefit aid for individuals ineligible for federal stimulus

State officials have launched a one-time, cash benefit program for those ineligible for last year's federal stimulus programs or unemployment benefits. Undocumented immigrants and other eligible individuals can apply for the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund and receive up to $1,000 and a maximum of $2,000 per household. The assistance comes after immigrant rights groups across the state demanded financial support for immigrant laborers who lost their jobs during the pandemic.
WKRC

Stimulus money: 5 federal programs to get you more financial relief

UNDATED (WKRC) - There are a variety of reasons that the current political climate in Congress makes the idea of a fourth stimulus check highly unlikely. However, there are some other federal programs that are giving money to Americans, ranging from rental aid to financial assistance for homeowners to child tax credits.
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks for Social Security recipients: Group pushes Congress for one-time $1,400 payments

A seniors advocacy group called the Senior Citizens League is calling on Congress to approve a one-time stimulus check payment to social security recipients. The advocacy group’s Chairman Rick Delaney recently sent letters to Congress asking for one-time $1,400 stimulus payments, according to Yahoo Finance. In the letters, Delaney claimed the organization heard from thousands of seniors asking for relief.
NJ.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
