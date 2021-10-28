CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristaps Porzingis (back) ruled out for Mavericks versus Spurs

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Mavericks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis (lower back stiffness) is out for Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Porzingis only played 20 minutes on Tuesday before being ruled out due to...

firstsportz.com

Video: OG Anunoby Embarrasses Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis with Elite Finish in Raptors vs Mavericks

With the likes of Kyle Lowry being traded to Miami Heat, players like OG Anunoby will have more responsibility upon their shoulders in the NBA 2021-22 Season. After injuries haunted different players in the Toronto Raptors camp in the previous season, the Eastern Conference giants will be looking to bounce back after a horrid show last year. However, during Raptors vs Mavericks, OG Anunoby knew just how to start the proceedings for his team.
Kristaps Porzingis
Maxi Kleber
Dallas News

Kristaps Porzingis leaves Mavericks’ home opener vs. Rockets early with injury (low back tightness)

It’s only the Dallas Mavericks’ third game of the season, and Kristaps Porzingis has already left mid-contest with an injury. The Mavericks big man left Tuesday’s game with 6:24 remaining in the third quarter, having played 19 minutes. Dallas listed Porzingis as doubtful to return with low back tightness before ruling him out of the game completely. Porzingis missed three games with the same injury designation last season.
Yardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis struggling to find high percentage shots through three games for the Mavericks

One of the Mavericks’ biggest selling points for why they could take a major step forward this season was the improved performance of big man Kristaps Porzingis under new head coach Jason Kidd. He was entering an offseason healthy and eventually made it through training camp healthy. He was set to make big things happen following his disappointing and heavily-scrutinized playoff performance against the Los Angeles Clippers last summer.
numberfire.com

Boban Marjanovic (back) ruled out for Mavericks Thursday

Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic will not play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Marjanovic is dealing with "low back tightness," and he's subsequently been ruled out of action against Jakob Poeltl and the Spurs. Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out earlier, so the frontcourt will be even more shorthanded. Willie Cauley-Stein and Moses Brown should see added minutes.
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) ruled out Tuesday for Lakers versus Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James injured his ankle during Sunday's game and was able to play through it. He was initially listed as probable for Tuesday, but was downgraded to questionable this morning and has now been ruled out. The Lakers are on the front end of a back-to-back, so they may be erring on an extreme side of caution here. Carmelo Anthony could draw start in place of James and there should be larger roles on offense for Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
DallasBasketball

GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Spurs: Porzingis Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks face their first back-to-back of the season. Mavs Talk: Dallas Mavericks riding ‘journey of growth’ says head coach Jason Kidd after 116-106 win over Houston Rockets. 18 hours ago. Mavs LISTEN: Luka Shooting; Cut Kidd Some Slack. On this LIVE episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast,...
San Antonio Spurs
Dallas Mavericks
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (back) out for Tuesday's game against Miami

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (back) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Kleber will not be available after the Mavericks' forward was ruled out with a back strain. Expect Reggie Bullock to see a bump in playing time against a Miami unit rated first in defensive efficiency per numberFire's power rankings.
numberfire.com

Pacers' Caris LeVert (back) will play Monday versus Spurs

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (back) will play in Monday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs. LeVert was on the injury report for Monday's game with a back issue, but will suit up against the Spurs. He has been dealing with this injury for much of the start of the season, but has been able to play through it on Saturday to make his season debut.
numberfire.com

Jalen Brunson starting Tuesday for Mavericks in place of Maxi Kleber (oblique)

Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson is starting on Tuesday versus the Miami Heat. Brunson is replacing Maxi Kleber (oblique) in the starting lineup and Dorian Finney-Smith is shifting to power forward. Kleber is expected to miss 7-10 days with an oblique strain, so Brunson could be looking at multiple starts.
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
