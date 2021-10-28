Kristaps Porzingis (back) ruled out for Mavericks versus Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James injured his ankle during Sunday's game and was able to play through it. He was initially listed as probable for Tuesday, but was downgraded to questionable this morning and has now been ruled out. The Lakers are on the front end of a back-to-back, so they may be erring on an extreme side of caution here. Carmelo Anthony could draw start in place of James and there should be larger roles on offense for Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO