Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks (-3) Once more, the line on this game has flipped as of this morning. The Wizards were originally two-point favorites, but not it has swung heavily in Atlanta’s direction. However, we’re still going to roll with the underdog here. I love the idea of Bradley Beal and Co. outscoring Atlanta’s high-powered attack led by Trae Young. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, but I’m rolling with Washington to pull off the upset. As far as a same-game parlay goes for this one, including Beal to score 25+ points boosts the odds up significantly alongside the Wizards moneyline. That’s what I’m rolling with tonight.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO