Live theater returns to the Quadracci Powerhouse in just a few weeks with the tenderhearted favorite, Steel Magnolias. This production – with its focus on friendship and community – is in many ways the perfect show to come back to. Infused with heart and humor, the six beloved women in Truvy’s Beauty Shop find power and grace in each other. And their support for one another will make you smile.

