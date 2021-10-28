CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Beard says Devin Askew can be one of Texas' "all-time greats"

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the time of his commitment to Kentucky, Devin Askew was rated as the No. 1 point guard in the class of 2021. Seen as one of the best floor generals and winners at his age, there was plenty of optimism surrounding his addition. Askew then reclassified to 2020,...

www.on3.com

On3.com

KSR Today: After 26 years, the Atlanta Braves are World Series champs

With a tear in my eye and cheap champagne still on my breath, I’m happy to begin the day on KSR by writing: the Atlanta Braves are your 2021 World Series Champions. Atlanta shocked the world and broke a citywide sports curse by bombing the Astros out of Houston to take Game 6, 7-0, and the series, 4-2.
MLB
On3.com

Chris Beard says he received well-wishes from former Texas coach

Chris Beard knows Texas well from his days as a student. But many years later, he’s still getting acclimated to being the Longhorns’ head coach. Beard in 1995 graduated from the University of Texas, where he served as the student-manager of the Longhorns for four years under head coach Tom Penders. From there, Beard went on to coach at numerous schools, serving as both an assistant and a head coach. Most recently, Beard went 30-5 in his one season with Arkansas-Little Rock, winning both the Sun Belt regular-season title and the conference tournament, clinching an NCAA title berth. From there, Beard moved onto Texas Tech, his last stop, where he amassed a 112-55 record, made three NCAA Tournament appearances — including one run to the Final Four — and was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year in two consecutive seasons.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: 5-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen visiting Texas A&M

Powell (Tenn.) defensive lineman Walter Nolen will be back at Texas A&M this weekend, according to a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. Nolen is the No. 2 player in the 2022 class according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mississippi State offers 2022 Texas CB Khamari Terrell

Mississippi State extended an offer to 2022 Killeen (Texas) Shoemaker cornerback Khamari Terrell. Terrell also has an offer from Baylor, which he picked up over the summer. He has two interceptions and four pass deflections for Shoemaker this season. Outside of the football field, Terrell is an elite sprinter. He...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

Kentucky checks in at No. 18 in College Football Playoff Top 25

The Kentucky Wildcats have made the board in the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings of the season. Mark Stoops’ program checks in at No. 18 overall. Following a road loss in Starkville, the Wildcats took a fall and find themselves ranked behind both Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Why is that important? The Wildcats need to be ahead of all but a couple of SEC programs to make a New Year’s Six Bowl.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

3-star WR Adarrius Harshaw decommits from Utah

Canton (Ga.) Cherokee three-star wide receiver Adarrius Harshaw decommitted Tuesday from Utah. “I would like to thank all of the Utah Coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be apart of their program and family,” Harshaw tweeted. “But after a long conversation with my family and friends I am deciding to re-open my recruitment and decommit from the University of Utah.”
UTAH STATE
On3.com

Kentucky Football extends offers to 2 notable recruits

An offensive guard with an Ohio State offer and a sophomore four-star wide receiver are just the latest recruits to pick up scholarships from the Kentucky Wildcats. Austin Siereveld and Tyseer Denmark both received offers from UK over the last 24 hours, they announced over Twitter. Let’s talk about them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC Basketball Transfer Portal Rankings

Throughout the college basketball offseason just when it seemed that the transfer portal was slowing down there would be a major splash to get things churning again. Name, Image, and Likeness led to the return of several top players from the NBA Draft process who then entered the portal. Now, everyone is on campus, scrimmages are taking place, and we are one week away from games tipping off. We finally have a fully clear picture of who will be wearing what uniform.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Miami defensive lineman enters transfer portal

Miami freshman defensive lineman Quentin Williams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz reports. A part of the Hurricanes’ 2020 recruiting class, Williams – a former three-star recruit out of Charlotte, N.C. – hasn’t played in any games this season for a struggling Miami team that is currently 4-4 on the season and 2-2 in ACC play.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

2022 Georgia WR Daveon Walker commits to Vanderbilt

Warner Robins (Ga.) Warner Robins wide receiver Daveon Walker committed Tuesday to Vanderbilt. The commitment comes one day after another Hudson County player decommitted from the Commodores and a few hours after another prospect had decommitted. Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County three-star cornerback Caleb Coley decommitted Monday night and Pinson...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Coen, Ali and Cox preview bounce back game vs. Tennessee

It has not been a fun November for the Kentucky offense. The Wildcats have been forced to relive a Mississippi State loss that yielded zero offensive touchdowns and four turnovers in nine possessions. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen shouldered much of the blame for the performance and is now looking ahead to Tennessee.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

Kroger KSR Game of the Week: Great Crossing at Scott County

The opening weekend of playoff football rarely includes a rivalry game rematch from the regular season. This Friday features just that. Crosstown rivals Great Crossing and Scott County will face off with bragging rights for Georgetown on the line. The Cardinals defeated the Warhawks 14-6 in the regular season. Jim...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
On3.com

Newsstand: Junior Colson featured on BTN's 'The Journey'

Michigan freshman linebacker Junior Colson, a native of Haiti, was featured on Big Ten Network’s ‘The Journey.’. Freshman wideout Andrel Anthony credited his teammates for playing a part in his breakout performance against Michigan State. Juwan Howard joined Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman to preview Michigan basketball’s season, which begins...
BRENTWOOD, TN
On3.com

First CFP rankings have Georgia at top, but rest of top eight somewhat surprising

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and they were … well, they were interesting. As expected, Georgia was No. 1. But not much else was expected, especially one-loss Oregon being ranked fourth – four spots ahead of unbeaten Oklahoma. Unbeaten Cincinnati, trying to become the first Group of 5 team to make the Playoff, is sixth, behind two teams from the Big Ten and two from the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Heisman Hot Board after Week 9: Kenneth Walker III heads the lists

This week’s Heisman picks are in. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III now leads the list for both Matt Zenitz and Charles Power. In Michigan State’s win over Michigan, Walker became the first player in history to rush for five touchdowns against the Wolverines. His rushing yardage total (197) was the highest from a Michigan State player against Michigan since 2004.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

CFP Selection Committee chair addresses Alabama, Cincinnati decisions

College Football Playoff Selection Committee chair Gary Barta joined ESPN’s Rece Davis to discuss the controversial Week Nine rankings, including Alabama and Cincinnati’s placement. After placing 7-1 Alabama at No. 2 and undefeated Cincinnati at No. 6, the Iowa athletic director addressed ceilings, floors and the sausage-making process. A Midwest...
ALABAMA STATE
