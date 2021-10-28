Chris Beard says Devin Askew can be one of Texas' "all-time greats"

Chris Beard knows Texas well from his days as a student. But many years later, he’s still getting acclimated to being the Longhorns’ head coach. Beard in 1995 graduated from the University of Texas, where he served as the student-manager of the Longhorns for four years under head coach Tom Penders. From there, Beard went on to coach at numerous schools, serving as both an assistant and a head coach. Most recently, Beard went 30-5 in his one season with Arkansas-Little Rock, winning both the Sun Belt regular-season title and the conference tournament, clinching an NCAA title berth. From there, Beard moved onto Texas Tech, his last stop, where he amassed a 112-55 record, made three NCAA Tournament appearances — including one run to the Final Four — and was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year in two consecutive seasons.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO