In the quarter-finals of the WTA Kremlin Cup 2021, World No. 7 and the 3rd seeded Maria Sakkari will take on World No. 19 and the 8th seeded Simona Halep. Maria Sakkari reaches yet another quarter-final this season as her 2nd round opponent Anna Kalinskaya was forced to withdraw in the 2nd set when the score was 6-2, 1-0 in favour of the Greek. Having been defeated in the first round of the 2019 Kremlin Cup, Sakkari has returned strongly to the Russian capital this year. This is will be her 8th quarter-final match this season.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO