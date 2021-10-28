4 Cops, Assistant DA Among Those Charged in $13M Illegal Sales of Medical Marijuana

Seven people have been sentenced in federal court for their connection to a multi-agency drug and firearms investigation at several Southwest Georgia. Department of Justice officials say that according to court documents, from January through August 2020, law enforcement agents investigated methamphetamine and heroin distribution activities of the defendants at six motels in Albany. In the course of this investigation, agents learned that not only were the members of the group regularly dealing in controlled substances but were also often in possession of or selling firearms. Further, they learned that some of the firearms were fully automatic and in the process of being converted to fully automatic or otherwise altered.

ALBANY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO