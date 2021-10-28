4 Cops, Assistant DA Among Those Charged in $13M Illegal Sales of Medical Marijuana
They broke the law and should be punished to the full capacity. Black people get life sentences for lesser offenses!
police and the lawyers are supposed to set a better example for the rest of us. These criminals broke the law. Treat them as they behaved.
weed is nothing they need to worry about Biden filling his pockets and digging all our Graves a little deeper.
