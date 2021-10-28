CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

4 Cops, Assistant DA Among Those Charged in $13M Illegal Sales of Medical Marijuana

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
 5 days ago
The president of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association described the illegal operation's alleged connection to officers as "very...

Comments / 21

Ree Thomas
5d ago

They broke the law and should be punished to the full capacity. Black people get life sentences for lesser offenses!

3
Jack Potter
5d ago

police and the lawyers are supposed to set a better example for the rest of us. These criminals broke the law. Treat them as they behaved.

2
all praises
5d ago

weed is nothing they need to worry about Biden filling his pockets and digging all our Graves a little deeper.

3
