After wrapping up its run on BBC America in 2017, the story of Orphan Black is continuing in the audio series Orphan Black: The Next Chapter. The audio drama, which is produced by the audio entertainment company Realm, recounts the further adventures of the Leda clones and those in their orbit, with narration from some of the series' original cast. While Season 1 of The Next Chapter was narrated in its entirely by franchise star Tatiana Maslany, Season 2 has brought some other familiar voices — and we have an exclusive look at a highly-anticipated reunion between them. Realm has provided ComicBook.com with a behind-the-scenes clip from the recent Season 2 premiere of The Next Chapter, which showcases a recording session between Maslany as Cosima and Evelyne Brochu as Delphine.

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO