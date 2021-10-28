Italy's Draghi says expects 2021 GDP growth of "well above" 6%

ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday the economy will probably grow this year by considerably more than Rome’s official forecast of 6%.

Presenting the government’s 2022 budget, Draghi said the package will cut taxes next year by 12 billion euros ($14.02 billion), with the figure rising to 40 billion euros by 2024.

“We will grow this year by more than 6%, probably well above,” Draghi told reporters after a 3-hour cabinet meeting that approved the budget. ($1 = 0.8559 euros) (Reporting by Gavin Jones, Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)