Morgan Wallen is BANNED from American Music Awards despite two nominations... following industry fallout from racial slur incident

Disgraced country musician Morgan Wallen was banned from attending next month's American Music Awards despite being nominated for two trophies at the annual show.

Wallen, 28, won't be allowed at the event on Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but he still may pick up a few awards as he's nominated for favorite country album and favorite male country artist.

Morgan has slowly made his return to the stage and recently appeared with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean at a show in Tennessee, nearly 10 months after TMZ posted a video of Wallen uttering a racial slur at one of his friends following what he described as a '72-hour bender' in Nashville.

'Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting,' show organizers said. 'As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).

'We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.'

The statement included: 'Unique among awards shows, American Music Awards (AMA) nominees are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization.

'AMA nominees are based on key fan interactions with music (including streaming, album sales, song sales, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data.'

Wallen was banned from the Billboard Music Awards in May, which are also data-driven, but won three of the six awards he was nominated for.

He was also ruled ineligible from the Academy of Country Music Awards in the spring, CMT Music Awards in the summer and was disinvited to the CMA awards next month.

Morgan made his return to country music after a nearly seven-month ban with the single, Sand in My Boots, in August, which now sits at No. 20 on the airplay charts.

His recording label, Big Loud, issued the song — which opens his massively successful album Dangerous: The Double Album — to hit radio airwaves as his big entrance back into country music, according to Billboard.

'Our actions matter. Our words matter. And I want to encourage anyone that is watching to please learn from my mistake. There's no reason to downplay what I did,' he said.

After the video of Wallen stumbling up the lawn and uttering the racial slur at his friend was shared, Morgan apologized for his actions and shared a lengthy Instagram clip talking about his remorse for letting so many people down, including his parents and son.

Shortly after the video surfaced, Morgan admitted he had met with Black organizations to apologize and understand the severity of his actions, but has still yet to sit down with the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.)

His second studio album was released in January and has since become the biggest album of the year in any genre with weeks at the No. 1 spot on Billboard's top country chart, despite not having radio or television airplay.